28262 Sorrento

The best value for a three bedroom single story home in Laguna Niguel, this Villa Mira home is located on the lower level with a large yard, recently installed double pane windows to keep you cool in the hot summer days and repiped with Pex for added peace of mind. A quiet and cool unit, steps from a 1 car detached garage/storage and plenty of parking spots close by. The kitchen has granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, lots of natural light and adjoining family room with wood burning fireplace. The home has two patios, the larger patio has access to the living room and master bedroom, and the second patio has access to kitchen and guest room and leads to a full size laundry room. Engineered wood & tile flooring throughout the house with mirror closet doors in all bedrooms and granite counter tops in all bathrooms. This wonderful community amenities include a pool, spa and a clubhouse offering a great place to relax or gather with friends. Close to shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, 73 and 5 freeway, world famous beaches, trails, dog parks, and within 2 miles to Mission Hospital, Mission Viejo Mall and Saddleback College. Ready for move-in and complex is FHA/VA approved.