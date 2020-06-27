All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

28262 Sorrento

28262 Sorrento · No Longer Available
Location

28262 Sorrento, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
The best value for a three bedroom single story home in Laguna Niguel, this Villa Mira home is located on the lower level with a large yard, recently installed double pane windows to keep you cool in the hot summer days and repiped with Pex for added peace of mind. A quiet and cool unit, steps from a 1 car detached garage/storage and plenty of parking spots close by. The kitchen has granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, lots of natural light and adjoining family room with wood burning fireplace. The home has two patios, the larger patio has access to the living room and master bedroom, and the second patio has access to kitchen and guest room and leads to a full size laundry room. Engineered wood & tile flooring throughout the house with mirror closet doors in all bedrooms and granite counter tops in all bathrooms. This wonderful community amenities include a pool, spa and a clubhouse offering a great place to relax or gather with friends. Close to shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, 73 and 5 freeway, world famous beaches, trails, dog parks, and within 2 miles to Mission Hospital, Mission Viejo Mall and Saddleback College. Ready for move-in and complex is FHA/VA approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28262 Sorrento have any available units?
28262 Sorrento doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28262 Sorrento have?
Some of 28262 Sorrento's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28262 Sorrento currently offering any rent specials?
28262 Sorrento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28262 Sorrento pet-friendly?
Yes, 28262 Sorrento is pet friendly.
Does 28262 Sorrento offer parking?
Yes, 28262 Sorrento offers parking.
Does 28262 Sorrento have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28262 Sorrento does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28262 Sorrento have a pool?
Yes, 28262 Sorrento has a pool.
Does 28262 Sorrento have accessible units?
No, 28262 Sorrento does not have accessible units.
Does 28262 Sorrento have units with dishwashers?
No, 28262 Sorrento does not have units with dishwashers.
