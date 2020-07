Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome home to 28241 Sorrento!! This completely rebuild 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with dual balconies. The light and bright kitchen is brand new with access to the laundry area. The home features recesssed lighting, LVT flooring, all new paint and baseboards. The condo has a refrigerator. This home is a must see!