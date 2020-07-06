28192 Via Alfonse

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Minutes from the Ocean! Fabulous Laguna Niguel Single Family Home. Gorgeous view from this spacious completely fenced back yard. With fruit trees and raised planter beds. Nicely landscaped front and back, covered patio, with plenty of room for grilling and entertaining. Walk into this beautiful home with tile flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs, fresh paint, very clean. Beautifully remodeled kitchen, with stone counters, stainless appliances, including refrigerator, island with storage, additional walk in pantry, beautiful view from kitchen window and sliding door. Plantation shutters downstairs, fireplace, separate dining area & breakfast nook. Downstairs dedicated office & full bath. Upstairs master bedroom, carpeted, with two closets, ensuite bath with his n hers sinks, private water closet, spacious dressing area, tub/shower combo. Secondary bedrooms are large, with large closets, full bath upstairs. Two car garage, with laundry, washer/dryer included, automatic door opener, direct access to house. THE CLUB is included, with all of its amenities, volleyball, tennis courts, swimming pool, wading pool & spa, private park, basketball, gym, racquetball, private area that can be rented for gatherings. Fantastic Laguna Niguel schools, lots of neighborhood parks, close to shopping, dining, 5 star resorts & day spa's, easy access to freeways.

Pets permitted on a case by case decision.