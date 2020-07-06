All apartments in Laguna Niguel
28192 Via Alfonse

28192 Via Alfonse · No Longer Available
Location

28192 Via Alfonse, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Minutes from the Ocean! Fabulous Laguna Niguel Single Family Home. Gorgeous view from this spacious completely fenced back yard. With fruit trees and raised planter beds. Nicely landscaped front and back, covered patio, with plenty of room for grilling and entertaining. Walk into this beautiful home with tile flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs, fresh paint, very clean. Beautifully remodeled kitchen, with stone counters, stainless appliances, including refrigerator, island with storage, additional walk in pantry, beautiful view from kitchen window and sliding door. Plantation shutters downstairs, fireplace, separate dining area & breakfast nook. Downstairs dedicated office & full bath. Upstairs master bedroom, carpeted, with two closets, ensuite bath with his n hers sinks, private water closet, spacious dressing area, tub/shower combo. Secondary bedrooms are large, with large closets, full bath upstairs. Two car garage, with laundry, washer/dryer included, automatic door opener, direct access to house. THE CLUB is included, with all of its amenities, volleyball, tennis courts, swimming pool, wading pool & spa, private park, basketball, gym, racquetball, private area that can be rented for gatherings. Fantastic Laguna Niguel schools, lots of neighborhood parks, close to shopping, dining, 5 star resorts & day spa's, easy access to freeways.
Pets permitted on a case by case decision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

