28192 Newport Way

Exceptional upper level end unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and direct access garage, located in the Seabreeze tract of the Expressions at Rancho Niguel community of Laguna Niguel. Great location near shopping, restaurants, and quick access to the 73 and the 5 freeways. Upper level unit is situated in the trees and has expansive views. Vaulted ceilings expand the interior space throughout. Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, glass tile back splash and stainless appliances. Large walk in pantry. Upgraded laminate plank flooring, ceiling fans and contemporary lighting. Updated bathrooms with newer cabinets, lighting and mirrors. Interior laundry. 1 car attached garage with direct entry. Home has been re-piped. HOA amenities include beautiful pools and spas.