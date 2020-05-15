All apartments in Laguna Niguel
28192 Newport Way

28192 Newport Way · No Longer Available
Location

28192 Newport Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exceptional upper level end unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and direct access garage, located in the Seabreeze tract of the Expressions at Rancho Niguel community of Laguna Niguel. Great location near shopping, restaurants, and quick access to the 73 and the 5 freeways. Upper level unit is situated in the trees and has expansive views. Vaulted ceilings expand the interior space throughout. Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops, glass tile back splash and stainless appliances. Large walk in pantry. Upgraded laminate plank flooring, ceiling fans and contemporary lighting. Updated bathrooms with newer cabinets, lighting and mirrors. Interior laundry. 1 car attached garage with direct entry. Home has been re-piped. HOA amenities include beautiful pools and spas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28192 Newport Way have any available units?
28192 Newport Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28192 Newport Way have?
Some of 28192 Newport Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28192 Newport Way currently offering any rent specials?
28192 Newport Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28192 Newport Way pet-friendly?
No, 28192 Newport Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28192 Newport Way offer parking?
Yes, 28192 Newport Way offers parking.
Does 28192 Newport Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28192 Newport Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28192 Newport Way have a pool?
Yes, 28192 Newport Way has a pool.
Does 28192 Newport Way have accessible units?
No, 28192 Newport Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28192 Newport Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 28192 Newport Way does not have units with dishwashers.
