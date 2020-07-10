28083 Via Luis.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Completely remodeled Mirador lower 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with great views! Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, with all dark wood and recessed lighting throughout the entire unit. New carpet, paint, and plantation shutters, plenty of storage space inside and outside, and is wired for TV above the tile fireplace in living room. Both dining room and master bedroom have sliding glass doors out to the patio. Newer Samsung front-loading washer and dryer set in the hallway. Both bathrooms have new tiled showers, new sinks, and fixtures. Attached garage and covered carport included.