28083 Via Luis.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

28083 Via Luis

28083 Via Luis · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

28083 Via Luis, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Completely remodeled Mirador lower 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with great views! Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, with all dark wood and recessed lighting throughout the entire unit. New carpet, paint, and plantation shutters, plenty of storage space inside and outside, and is wired for TV above the tile fireplace in living room. Both dining room and master bedroom have sliding glass doors out to the patio. Newer Samsung front-loading washer and dryer set in the hallway. Both bathrooms have new tiled showers, new sinks, and fixtures. Attached garage and covered carport included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 28083 Via Luis have any available units?
28083 Via Luis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28083 Via Luis have?
Some of 28083 Via Luis's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28083 Via Luis currently offering any rent specials?
28083 Via Luis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28083 Via Luis pet-friendly?
No, 28083 Via Luis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28083 Via Luis offer parking?
Yes, 28083 Via Luis offers parking.
Does 28083 Via Luis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28083 Via Luis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28083 Via Luis have a pool?
No, 28083 Via Luis does not have a pool.
Does 28083 Via Luis have accessible units?
No, 28083 Via Luis does not have accessible units.
Does 28083 Via Luis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28083 Via Luis has units with dishwashers.

