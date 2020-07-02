All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

28005 Via Moreno

28005 Via Moreno · No Longer Available
Location

28005 Via Moreno, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Charming one bedroom carriage unit with one car direct access garage. End unit with cathedral ceilings and lots of windows. Light and bright living room with cozy fireplace and access to private balcony, plus space for dining table. Spacious master bedroom with high ceilings and large walk-in closet. Full bathroom with dual sinks and plenty of vanity space. Inside laundry hookups for full size washer/dryer. Community pools and spas. Walk to theaters, restaurants, shopping and Laguna Niguel Regional Park. Convenient access to 73 Toll and I5 Freeway. Includes water/trash/refrigerator. Available now. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28005 Via Moreno have any available units?
28005 Via Moreno doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 28005 Via Moreno have?
Some of 28005 Via Moreno's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28005 Via Moreno currently offering any rent specials?
28005 Via Moreno is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28005 Via Moreno pet-friendly?
No, 28005 Via Moreno is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 28005 Via Moreno offer parking?
Yes, 28005 Via Moreno offers parking.
Does 28005 Via Moreno have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28005 Via Moreno offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28005 Via Moreno have a pool?
Yes, 28005 Via Moreno has a pool.
Does 28005 Via Moreno have accessible units?
No, 28005 Via Moreno does not have accessible units.
Does 28005 Via Moreno have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28005 Via Moreno has units with dishwashers.

