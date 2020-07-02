28005 Via Moreno

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Charming one bedroom carriage unit with one car direct access garage. End unit with cathedral ceilings and lots of windows. Light and bright living room with cozy fireplace and access to private balcony, plus space for dining table. Spacious master bedroom with high ceilings and large walk-in closet. Full bathroom with dual sinks and plenty of vanity space. Inside laundry hookups for full size washer/dryer. Community pools and spas. Walk to theaters, restaurants, shopping and Laguna Niguel Regional Park. Convenient access to 73 Toll and I5 Freeway. Includes water/trash/refrigerator. Available now. No smoking. No pets.