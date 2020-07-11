27843 Via del Agua

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Wonderful Remodeled Light and bright Three bed room and two and half bathroom perfectly Located in beautiful Niguel Ranch with amazing view of valley and city lights.Remodeled kitchen with white cabinets New quartz Counter top and Marble Back Splash, farm house sink Stainless steel appliances With four burners Gas range, built in Island New Pantry with book case .Reclaimed wood style floors Remodeled master suite with high ceiling and new wood looking tile flooring ,Large waking closet High vaulted ceiling and large windows. Great room has stone fire place. Upgraded powder room mirror and Fixtures.Built In BBQ in back yard

Expansive View of open space and city lights two attached Garage .Community pool and spa Entire house RE- Piped with PEX in August 2015.