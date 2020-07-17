All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

27465 Fieldpath Way

27465 Fieldpath Way · (949) 282-0088
Location

27465 Fieldpath Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
San Joaquin Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful Glencove Home Located In The Sought After 24 Hour Guard Gated Community Of San Joaquin Hills. Light & Bright Open Floorplan WIth Dramatic 2 Story Ceilings & Stunning Archtectural Details. Gourmet Kitchen Features A Center Island, Rich Cabinetry, FIsher & Paykel Stainless Steel Appliances Including a Double Oven, Dual Dishwashers & 5 Burner Cooktop. Spacious Kitchen Nook Area Flows Through To The Expansive Family Room With Elegant Fireplace & Media Niches. Pool Size Rear Yard Includes Detailed Landscaping & Patio With Slate Accents. Other Desireable Amenities Include 2 Resort Syle Pools & SPas, Generous Park With Tot Lot, Sport Court & More. Award Winning Schools, Parks, Shopping, Freeways & Beaches Nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27465 Fieldpath Way have any available units?
27465 Fieldpath Way has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27465 Fieldpath Way have?
Some of 27465 Fieldpath Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27465 Fieldpath Way currently offering any rent specials?
27465 Fieldpath Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27465 Fieldpath Way pet-friendly?
No, 27465 Fieldpath Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27465 Fieldpath Way offer parking?
No, 27465 Fieldpath Way does not offer parking.
Does 27465 Fieldpath Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27465 Fieldpath Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27465 Fieldpath Way have a pool?
Yes, 27465 Fieldpath Way has a pool.
Does 27465 Fieldpath Way have accessible units?
No, 27465 Fieldpath Way does not have accessible units.
Does 27465 Fieldpath Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27465 Fieldpath Way has units with dishwashers.
