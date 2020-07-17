27465 Fieldpath Way

Amenities
Beautiful Glencove Home Located In The Sought After 24 Hour Guard Gated Community Of San Joaquin Hills. Light & Bright Open Floorplan WIth Dramatic 2 Story Ceilings & Stunning Archtectural Details. Gourmet Kitchen Features A Center Island, Rich Cabinetry, FIsher & Paykel Stainless Steel Appliances Including a Double Oven, Dual Dishwashers & 5 Burner Cooktop. Spacious Kitchen Nook Area Flows Through To The Expansive Family Room With Elegant Fireplace & Media Niches. Pool Size Rear Yard Includes Detailed Landscaping & Patio With Slate Accents. Other Desireable Amenities Include 2 Resort Syle Pools & SPas, Generous Park With Tot Lot, Sport Court & More. Award Winning Schools, Parks, Shopping, Freeways & Beaches Nearby.