27465 Country Lane Rd

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath single family home with panoramic sunset views located in the prestigious guard-gated community of San Joaquin Hills. Designer touches provide warmth and comfort in this newer construction executive estate. Granite counter tops, stone flooring set in diamond pattern, high end stainless steel appliances, center island, spacious kitchen with large walk-in pantry opens to family room. Massive volume ceilings with large picture windows and open wall between family and living room provide a unique open concept design with adjoining spacious formal dining room. Main floor bedroom and bath provides options for bedroom or office. The spacious master suite offers a spectacular panoramic view of breathtaking sunsets. The open and large master vanity area provide for comfortable living with a massive double sink vanity.A large oval roman tub is a perfect environment to relax & enjoy the setting sun and decompress. The separate enclosed shower provides convenience and the massive walk-in closet is perfect for one with a large wardrobe. The bedrooms upstairs are near upstairs laundry room. San Joaquin Hills Associations facilities include pool, spa, tot lot, manicured landscaping and more. The opulent stately guard gated entrance provides homeowners and residents a feeling of security.



Available immediately for monthly rental.