Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27465 Country Lane Rd

27465 Country Lane Road · No Longer Available
Location

27465 Country Lane Road, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
San Joaquin Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath single family home with panoramic sunset views located in the prestigious guard-gated community of San Joaquin Hills. Designer touches provide warmth and comfort in this newer construction executive estate. Granite counter tops, stone flooring set in diamond pattern, high end stainless steel appliances, center island, spacious kitchen with large walk-in pantry opens to family room. Massive volume ceilings with large picture windows and open wall between family and living room provide a unique open concept design with adjoining spacious formal dining room. Main floor bedroom and bath provides options for bedroom or office. The spacious master suite offers a spectacular panoramic view of breathtaking sunsets. The open and large master vanity area provide for comfortable living with a massive double sink vanity.A large oval roman tub is a perfect environment to relax & enjoy the setting sun and decompress. The separate enclosed shower provides convenience and the massive walk-in closet is perfect for one with a large wardrobe. The bedrooms upstairs are near upstairs laundry room. San Joaquin Hills Associations facilities include pool, spa, tot lot, manicured landscaping and more. The opulent stately guard gated entrance provides homeowners and residents a feeling of security.

Available immediately for monthly rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27465 Country Lane Rd have any available units?
27465 Country Lane Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27465 Country Lane Rd have?
Some of 27465 Country Lane Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27465 Country Lane Rd currently offering any rent specials?
27465 Country Lane Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27465 Country Lane Rd pet-friendly?
No, 27465 Country Lane Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27465 Country Lane Rd offer parking?
No, 27465 Country Lane Rd does not offer parking.
Does 27465 Country Lane Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27465 Country Lane Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27465 Country Lane Rd have a pool?
Yes, 27465 Country Lane Rd has a pool.
Does 27465 Country Lane Rd have accessible units?
No, 27465 Country Lane Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 27465 Country Lane Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 27465 Country Lane Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
