Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Reduced for quick lease, One of the most amazing properties available to rent in all of Laguna Niguel, property never been a rental property, tons of Upgraded, 3 Bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, Gated Community, stainless still appliance, washer, dryer and fridge are included in the lease, freshly pained, great back yard and a very spacious 2 car garage, location is unmatched within reach to almost everything and 4 minuets to the free way, must see will not last.