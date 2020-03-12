All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

27268 Avenida De La Plata

27268 Avenida De La Plata · No Longer Available
Location

27268 Avenida De La Plata, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Cozy and charming single story, ground level condo located in the gated community of Village Niguel Terrace. Spacious living room overlooking your private covered patio with a view of a quiet tree-lined greenbelt walkway. Move-in ready and includes stackable washer/dryer and refrigerator. Beautiful dark hardwood flooring. Dining room has lots of storage space, including a mirrored built-in dry bar. Master bedroom with mirrored wardrobe doors and ceiling fan. Recessed lighting throughout. 1-car detached garage. Association amenities include a clubhouse, pool and spa. Talk about location...just a short walk to shopping and restaurants! Convenient access to the 73 toll road and I-5 freeway and close to schools, more shopping, parks, hiking trails and a short drive to the Laguna Niguel Regional Park, Laguna Beach and Dana Point Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27268 Avenida De La Plata have any available units?
27268 Avenida De La Plata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 27268 Avenida De La Plata have?
Some of 27268 Avenida De La Plata's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27268 Avenida De La Plata currently offering any rent specials?
27268 Avenida De La Plata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27268 Avenida De La Plata pet-friendly?
No, 27268 Avenida De La Plata is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 27268 Avenida De La Plata offer parking?
Yes, 27268 Avenida De La Plata offers parking.
Does 27268 Avenida De La Plata have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27268 Avenida De La Plata offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27268 Avenida De La Plata have a pool?
Yes, 27268 Avenida De La Plata has a pool.
Does 27268 Avenida De La Plata have accessible units?
No, 27268 Avenida De La Plata does not have accessible units.
Does 27268 Avenida De La Plata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27268 Avenida De La Plata has units with dishwashers.
