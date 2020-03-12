27268 Avenida De La Plata

Amenities

Cozy and charming single story, ground level condo located in the gated community of Village Niguel Terrace. Spacious living room overlooking your private covered patio with a view of a quiet tree-lined greenbelt walkway. Move-in ready and includes stackable washer/dryer and refrigerator. Beautiful dark hardwood flooring. Dining room has lots of storage space, including a mirrored built-in dry bar. Master bedroom with mirrored wardrobe doors and ceiling fan. Recessed lighting throughout. 1-car detached garage. Association amenities include a clubhouse, pool and spa. Talk about location...just a short walk to shopping and restaurants! Convenient access to the 73 toll road and I-5 freeway and close to schools, more shopping, parks, hiking trails and a short drive to the Laguna Niguel Regional Park, Laguna Beach and Dana Point Beaches.