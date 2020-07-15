All apartments in Laguna Niguel
25645 Paseo La Cresta
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:25 PM

25645 Paseo La Cresta

25645 Paseo La Cresta · No Longer Available
Location

25645 Paseo La Cresta, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Great Opportunity to lease a home in the sought after community of Sparrow Hill - Laguna Niguel! Close to shopping and freeways, schools,trails & parks! Great, open floor plan, HUGE bright and airy kitchen with family room/large dining area attached.... plantation shutters throughout, large skylight in bathroom, 2 fireplaces (one in the living room and one in upstairs bedroom), newer, high quality, laminate flooring, large master bedroom and over-sized guest bedroom are both located upstairs. Inside laundry, private backyard patio opens up to a beautiful greenbelt (like your own yard) with direct access to the enclosed garage, community pool, spa, and tennis court. Location, location, location!! Also, this one is unique as it has the 2nd parking spot right (assigned) right out front! NEW PAINT & newer Kitchen. New Heater and Recently re-piped with PEX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25645 Paseo La Cresta have any available units?
25645 Paseo La Cresta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25645 Paseo La Cresta have?
Some of 25645 Paseo La Cresta's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25645 Paseo La Cresta currently offering any rent specials?
25645 Paseo La Cresta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25645 Paseo La Cresta pet-friendly?
No, 25645 Paseo La Cresta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25645 Paseo La Cresta offer parking?
Yes, 25645 Paseo La Cresta offers parking.
Does 25645 Paseo La Cresta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25645 Paseo La Cresta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25645 Paseo La Cresta have a pool?
Yes, 25645 Paseo La Cresta has a pool.
Does 25645 Paseo La Cresta have accessible units?
No, 25645 Paseo La Cresta does not have accessible units.
Does 25645 Paseo La Cresta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25645 Paseo La Cresta has units with dishwashers.
