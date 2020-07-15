25645 Paseo La Cresta

Amenities

Great Opportunity to lease a home in the sought after community of Sparrow Hill - Laguna Niguel! Close to shopping and freeways, schools,trails & parks! Great, open floor plan, HUGE bright and airy kitchen with family room/large dining area attached.... plantation shutters throughout, large skylight in bathroom, 2 fireplaces (one in the living room and one in upstairs bedroom), newer, high quality, laminate flooring, large master bedroom and over-sized guest bedroom are both located upstairs. Inside laundry, private backyard patio opens up to a beautiful greenbelt (like your own yard) with direct access to the enclosed garage, community pool, spa, and tennis court. Location, location, location!! Also, this one is unique as it has the 2nd parking spot right (assigned) right out front! NEW PAINT & newer Kitchen. New Heater and Recently re-piped with PEX.