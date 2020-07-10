25196 Via Veracruz

Amenities

Model perfect and Located in highly sought after Del Prado community this single story ground level condo has a Bright and Open Floor Plan featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and comes with a 2 car direct access attached garage and inside laundry. The unit has beautiful wood looking tile floors, plantations shutters, crown molding throughout, LED lighting and beautiful baseboards. The kitchen has granite counters and newer appliances. The Master Suite features a dual sink vanity, undated tub/shower and a large walk in closet. The 2nd bath has been upgraded with a tile shower and granite top vanity. A large outdoor patio can be accessed from the family room and master suite. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, water and trash are all included in the rent. The community features 2 Pools, Spa and Tot lot. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, Theaters and more. Easy access to the 73 toll road, Freeways and easy access to Orange County beaches