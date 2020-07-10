All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Location

25196 Via Veracruz, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Model perfect and Located in highly sought after Del Prado community this single story ground level condo has a Bright and Open Floor Plan featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and comes with a 2 car direct access attached garage and inside laundry. The unit has beautiful wood looking tile floors, plantations shutters, crown molding throughout, LED lighting and beautiful baseboards. The kitchen has granite counters and newer appliances. The Master Suite features a dual sink vanity, undated tub/shower and a large walk in closet. The 2nd bath has been upgraded with a tile shower and granite top vanity. A large outdoor patio can be accessed from the family room and master suite. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, water and trash are all included in the rent. The community features 2 Pools, Spa and Tot lot. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, Theaters and more. Easy access to the 73 toll road, Freeways and easy access to Orange County beaches

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25196 Via Veracruz have any available units?
25196 Via Veracruz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25196 Via Veracruz have?
Some of 25196 Via Veracruz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25196 Via Veracruz currently offering any rent specials?
25196 Via Veracruz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25196 Via Veracruz pet-friendly?
No, 25196 Via Veracruz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25196 Via Veracruz offer parking?
Yes, 25196 Via Veracruz offers parking.
Does 25196 Via Veracruz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25196 Via Veracruz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25196 Via Veracruz have a pool?
Yes, 25196 Via Veracruz has a pool.
Does 25196 Via Veracruz have accessible units?
No, 25196 Via Veracruz does not have accessible units.
Does 25196 Via Veracruz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25196 Via Veracruz has units with dishwashers.

