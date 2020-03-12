25172 Nueva Vista Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

SINGLE LEVEL VIEW/POOL HOME IN NIGUEL HILLS. This bright and sleek home is newly updated with an endless views of the mountains and featuring a beautiful pool and spa. Sitting areas surround a built in fireplace and terraced areas for entertaining and viewing. Home is wired with Technology's latest with smart home control of garage, thermostat, pool, and security. PLUS NO CARPETING! Gorgeous Walnut floors throughout home. Large master with spacious den/office area and sliding door to the backyard. All Closets are efficiently designed with custom cabinetry. Designer bathrooms with modern fixtures. Two large secondary bedrooms. Fresh paint and modern paint palettes throughout. High end Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen, fridge included. Stylish & Chic cabinetry in Kitchen and Garage. Lots of storage in garage and racks on side of home for those paddle & surfboards. Outdoor lighting, newer windows, drought tolerant landscaping, ideal central location to both frwys, close to the beach, excellent schools, detachable pool fence, gardner and pool service is included! Come see it today!