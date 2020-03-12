All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25172 Nueva Vista Drive

25172 Nueva Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25172 Nueva Vista Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
SINGLE LEVEL VIEW/POOL HOME IN NIGUEL HILLS. This bright and sleek home is newly updated with an endless views of the mountains and featuring a beautiful pool and spa. Sitting areas surround a built in fireplace and terraced areas for entertaining and viewing. Home is wired with Technology's latest with smart home control of garage, thermostat, pool, and security. PLUS NO CARPETING! Gorgeous Walnut floors throughout home. Large master with spacious den/office area and sliding door to the backyard. All Closets are efficiently designed with custom cabinetry. Designer bathrooms with modern fixtures. Two large secondary bedrooms. Fresh paint and modern paint palettes throughout. High end Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen, fridge included. Stylish & Chic cabinetry in Kitchen and Garage. Lots of storage in garage and racks on side of home for those paddle & surfboards. Outdoor lighting, newer windows, drought tolerant landscaping, ideal central location to both frwys, close to the beach, excellent schools, detachable pool fence, gardner and pool service is included! Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25172 Nueva Vista Drive have any available units?
25172 Nueva Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25172 Nueva Vista Drive have?
Some of 25172 Nueva Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25172 Nueva Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25172 Nueva Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25172 Nueva Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25172 Nueva Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25172 Nueva Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25172 Nueva Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 25172 Nueva Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25172 Nueva Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25172 Nueva Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25172 Nueva Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 25172 Nueva Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 25172 Nueva Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25172 Nueva Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25172 Nueva Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
