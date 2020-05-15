All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
25171 La Jolla Way
Last updated September 1 2019 at 3:08 AM

25171 La Jolla Way

25171 La Jolla Way · No Longer Available
Location

25171 La Jolla Way, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Everything you wanted in your next home… well maintained two bedroom in the highly desirable community of Expressions with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, attached one car garage with direct access and much more. Well-appointed fireplace in the living room, dining area and spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space, walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. Patio off living room overlooking the greenbelt that connects to the master bedroom. The master suite has a walk-in closet, updated bathroom with tub and shower, Inside laundry. Close to Laguna Niguel Lake that is 44 acres and you can go fishing, hiking right down the street. Aliso & Wood Canyons Park 3,900 acres just a few minutes away takes you to Top of The World in Laguna Beach absolutely amazing for hiking or mountain biking. High ranking schools, close to grocery stores and membership gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25171 La Jolla Way have any available units?
25171 La Jolla Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25171 La Jolla Way have?
Some of 25171 La Jolla Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25171 La Jolla Way currently offering any rent specials?
25171 La Jolla Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25171 La Jolla Way pet-friendly?
No, 25171 La Jolla Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25171 La Jolla Way offer parking?
Yes, 25171 La Jolla Way offers parking.
Does 25171 La Jolla Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25171 La Jolla Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25171 La Jolla Way have a pool?
No, 25171 La Jolla Way does not have a pool.
Does 25171 La Jolla Way have accessible units?
No, 25171 La Jolla Way does not have accessible units.
Does 25171 La Jolla Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 25171 La Jolla Way does not have units with dishwashers.
