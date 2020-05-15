25171 La Jolla Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Everything you wanted in your next home… well maintained two bedroom in the highly desirable community of Expressions with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, attached one car garage with direct access and much more. Well-appointed fireplace in the living room, dining area and spacious kitchen with plenty of counter space, walk-in pantry and breakfast bar. Patio off living room overlooking the greenbelt that connects to the master bedroom. The master suite has a walk-in closet, updated bathroom with tub and shower, Inside laundry. Close to Laguna Niguel Lake that is 44 acres and you can go fishing, hiking right down the street. Aliso & Wood Canyons Park 3,900 acres just a few minutes away takes you to Top of The World in Laguna Beach absolutely amazing for hiking or mountain biking. High ranking schools, close to grocery stores and membership gym.