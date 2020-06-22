All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
25135 Via Veracruz
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

25135 Via Veracruz

25135 Via Veracruz · (949) 933-7281
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

25135 Via Veracruz, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1377 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MUST SEE this Del Prado BEAUTY! AMAZING LOCATION! This unit overlooks an expansive greenbelt and conveniently located to all the amenities the community of Del Prado has to offer. This unit shows like a model. 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE attached. Pride of ownership with soft neutral colors throughout. Great for entertaining, kitchen opens up to dining area and family room. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters, stainless appliances, lots of cabinets and counter space. Fireplace has been customized and the sliding door in the dining area leads to a quiet patio, a great place to sit and enjoy the evenings. Shutters throughout on windows, yet when opened, lots of light! Largest Master Bedroom has extremely large dressing area, duel sinks, large tub and great walk-in closet with built-in organizers. Del Prado has 2 community pools/spas both in close proximity. Close to shopping, dining, movies, grocery store, local mall, hospital, boutiques and great freeway access. Contact Quentin 949.933.7281 for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25135 Via Veracruz have any available units?
25135 Via Veracruz has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25135 Via Veracruz have?
Some of 25135 Via Veracruz's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25135 Via Veracruz currently offering any rent specials?
25135 Via Veracruz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25135 Via Veracruz pet-friendly?
No, 25135 Via Veracruz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25135 Via Veracruz offer parking?
Yes, 25135 Via Veracruz does offer parking.
Does 25135 Via Veracruz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25135 Via Veracruz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25135 Via Veracruz have a pool?
Yes, 25135 Via Veracruz has a pool.
Does 25135 Via Veracruz have accessible units?
No, 25135 Via Veracruz does not have accessible units.
Does 25135 Via Veracruz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25135 Via Veracruz has units with dishwashers.
