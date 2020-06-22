25135 Via Veracruz

Amenities

MUST SEE this Del Prado BEAUTY! AMAZING LOCATION! This unit overlooks an expansive greenbelt and conveniently located to all the amenities the community of Del Prado has to offer. This unit shows like a model. 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, 2 CAR GARAGE attached. Pride of ownership with soft neutral colors throughout. Great for entertaining, kitchen opens up to dining area and family room. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters, stainless appliances, lots of cabinets and counter space. Fireplace has been customized and the sliding door in the dining area leads to a quiet patio, a great place to sit and enjoy the evenings. Shutters throughout on windows, yet when opened, lots of light! Largest Master Bedroom has extremely large dressing area, duel sinks, large tub and great walk-in closet with built-in organizers. Del Prado has 2 community pools/spas both in close proximity. Close to shopping, dining, movies, grocery store, local mall, hospital, boutiques and great freeway access. Contact Quentin 949.933.7281 for more info!