25131 Via Terracina

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Upgraded spacious end-unit, 2-story townhouse with 2 master suites, brazillian cherrywood flooring, remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The living room has soaring ceilings and a custom marble fireplace hearth to relax by. The master bathroom is complete with custom marble flooring, dual sinks, granite countertops, soaking tub and luxury shower system. The second master bedroom has it's own custom tiled bath, mirrored wardrobe, coffered ceiling, and built-in closet organizer. Garage has cabinets for extra storage and laundry hook-ups. Slate tiled patios in entry and rear with city lights and hill views. Association pool and spa, with lovely greenbelts.