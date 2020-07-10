All apartments in Laguna Niguel
25131 Via Terracina

25131 via Terracina · No Longer Available
Location

25131 via Terracina, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Upgraded spacious end-unit, 2-story townhouse with 2 master suites, brazillian cherrywood flooring, remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The living room has soaring ceilings and a custom marble fireplace hearth to relax by. The master bathroom is complete with custom marble flooring, dual sinks, granite countertops, soaking tub and luxury shower system. The second master bedroom has it's own custom tiled bath, mirrored wardrobe, coffered ceiling, and built-in closet organizer. Garage has cabinets for extra storage and laundry hook-ups. Slate tiled patios in entry and rear with city lights and hill views. Association pool and spa, with lovely greenbelts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25131 Via Terracina have any available units?
25131 Via Terracina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25131 Via Terracina have?
Some of 25131 Via Terracina's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25131 Via Terracina currently offering any rent specials?
25131 Via Terracina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25131 Via Terracina pet-friendly?
No, 25131 Via Terracina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25131 Via Terracina offer parking?
Yes, 25131 Via Terracina offers parking.
Does 25131 Via Terracina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25131 Via Terracina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25131 Via Terracina have a pool?
Yes, 25131 Via Terracina has a pool.
Does 25131 Via Terracina have accessible units?
No, 25131 Via Terracina does not have accessible units.
Does 25131 Via Terracina have units with dishwashers?
No, 25131 Via Terracina does not have units with dishwashers.

