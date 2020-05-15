All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:05 PM

25115 Sanoria Street

25115 Sanoria Street · No Longer Available
Location

25115 Sanoria Street, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
tennis court
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW! BRAND NEW CARPET AND PAINT! Detached single family home in the perfect neighborhood to call home! No common walls. Full two car driveway. Beautiful light and bright interior. Very desirable floor plan, beautiful raised marble fireplace hearth, gorgeous rich wood flooring in entry level, family room, dining area, stairs and upstairs hallway. Vaulted ceiling in family room, dining area and master bedroom. Lots of natural light in kitchen, in the large nook area and family room. Spacious back yard, very private and virtually zero maintenance. Kitchen has plenty of storage and an added bonus of storage bench seating in nook area. Very spacious 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and freshly painted. Close to parks, tennis court, shopping, lake botanical garden and theaters, and award winning school district. Sandy beach and surfing just a few minutes drive. Stunning framed mirror and refrigerator included. New garage door and newly painted exterior.. Text Steve Spiro at 612-307-9324 or Ilda Spiro at 949-212-3495 for more information. Available now and easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25115 Sanoria Street have any available units?
25115 Sanoria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25115 Sanoria Street have?
Some of 25115 Sanoria Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25115 Sanoria Street currently offering any rent specials?
25115 Sanoria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25115 Sanoria Street pet-friendly?
No, 25115 Sanoria Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25115 Sanoria Street offer parking?
Yes, 25115 Sanoria Street offers parking.
Does 25115 Sanoria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25115 Sanoria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25115 Sanoria Street have a pool?
No, 25115 Sanoria Street does not have a pool.
Does 25115 Sanoria Street have accessible units?
No, 25115 Sanoria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25115 Sanoria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25115 Sanoria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
