25115 Sanoria Street

AVAILABLE NOW! BRAND NEW CARPET AND PAINT! Detached single family home in the perfect neighborhood to call home! No common walls. Full two car driveway. Beautiful light and bright interior. Very desirable floor plan, beautiful raised marble fireplace hearth, gorgeous rich wood flooring in entry level, family room, dining area, stairs and upstairs hallway. Vaulted ceiling in family room, dining area and master bedroom. Lots of natural light in kitchen, in the large nook area and family room. Spacious back yard, very private and virtually zero maintenance. Kitchen has plenty of storage and an added bonus of storage bench seating in nook area. Very spacious 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and freshly painted. Close to parks, tennis court, shopping, lake botanical garden and theaters, and award winning school district. Sandy beach and surfing just a few minutes drive. Stunning framed mirror and refrigerator included. New garage door and newly painted exterior.. Text Steve Spiro at 612-307-9324 or Ilda Spiro at 949-212-3495 for more information. Available now and easy to show.