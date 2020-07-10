All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

25055 Calle Playa #E

25055 Calle Playa · No Longer Available
Location

25055 Calle Playa, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Expressions Condo - Immaculate and beautifully upgraded 1bd/1ba "Expressions "Condo. Carriage style unit with NO UPSTAIRS or DOWNSTAIRS neighbor. Condo comes with 1 car garage and additional parking for 2nd car is with a no charge permit. Almost new AC, Stacked washer/dryer included. All hard surface flooring, travertine and wood look vinyl. Shutters in master bedroom. Large master bath with unique "barn style" entry doors and skylight. Walk in closet, corian counter tops, dual sinks and tub with over head shower. Spacious living room with Fireplace and sliding door to balcony, Wonderful kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator). Community amenitie include Pool/Spa. FANTASTIC location! Walk to shopping, restuarants, gyms, theaters and more. An easy hop to get on either the 5 freeway or the 73 Toll Road. Couldn't be Better!. Owner may consider a small, quiet pet. NO smoking. Don't miss this gem of a property. Ready for immediate occupancy.

(RLNE5359416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25055 Calle Playa #E have any available units?
25055 Calle Playa #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25055 Calle Playa #E have?
Some of 25055 Calle Playa #E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25055 Calle Playa #E currently offering any rent specials?
25055 Calle Playa #E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25055 Calle Playa #E pet-friendly?
Yes, 25055 Calle Playa #E is pet friendly.
Does 25055 Calle Playa #E offer parking?
Yes, 25055 Calle Playa #E offers parking.
Does 25055 Calle Playa #E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25055 Calle Playa #E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25055 Calle Playa #E have a pool?
Yes, 25055 Calle Playa #E has a pool.
Does 25055 Calle Playa #E have accessible units?
No, 25055 Calle Playa #E does not have accessible units.
Does 25055 Calle Playa #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 25055 Calle Playa #E does not have units with dishwashers.
