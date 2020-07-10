25055 Calle Playa #E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Expressions Condo - Immaculate and beautifully upgraded 1bd/1ba "Expressions "Condo. Carriage style unit with NO UPSTAIRS or DOWNSTAIRS neighbor. Condo comes with 1 car garage and additional parking for 2nd car is with a no charge permit. Almost new AC, Stacked washer/dryer included. All hard surface flooring, travertine and wood look vinyl. Shutters in master bedroom. Large master bath with unique "barn style" entry doors and skylight. Walk in closet, corian counter tops, dual sinks and tub with over head shower. Spacious living room with Fireplace and sliding door to balcony, Wonderful kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator). Community amenitie include Pool/Spa. FANTASTIC location! Walk to shopping, restuarants, gyms, theaters and more. An easy hop to get on either the 5 freeway or the 73 Toll Road. Couldn't be Better!. Owner may consider a small, quiet pet. NO smoking. Don't miss this gem of a property. Ready for immediate occupancy.



(RLNE5359416)