25042 Armagosa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Highly desirable single level home with amazing large yard in Niguel Hills. Minutes from the beaches and beautiful coastline, this 4 bedroom home has spacious livingroom, dining area and granite kitchen with double ovens. The master bedroom has direct access to backyard and has upgraded master bathroom with granite counter and upgraded travertine style shower. The 3 other bedrooms share a spacious bathroom with dual sinks and all bedrooms have ceiling fan/light. Other upgrades include smooth ceiling, recessed lighting, upgraded baseboards newer windows and slider doors and AC. The 14,000+ sq ft yard has large patio area perfect for entertaining (someday soon we hope!) and several fruit bearing trees and lots of room to explore. Located in the Capistrano Unified School district and zoned for Hidden Hills Elem, Niguel Hills Middle and Dana Hills Highschool. You will also love the convenient location close to restaurants, shopping, harbor, beaches, 5 freeway and 73 tollway. This is the perfect place to call home!