Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

25042 Armagosa Drive

25042 Armagosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

25042 Armagosa Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Highly desirable single level home with amazing large yard in Niguel Hills. Minutes from the beaches and beautiful coastline, this 4 bedroom home has spacious livingroom, dining area and granite kitchen with double ovens. The master bedroom has direct access to backyard and has upgraded master bathroom with granite counter and upgraded travertine style shower. The 3 other bedrooms share a spacious bathroom with dual sinks and all bedrooms have ceiling fan/light. Other upgrades include smooth ceiling, recessed lighting, upgraded baseboards newer windows and slider doors and AC. The 14,000+ sq ft yard has large patio area perfect for entertaining (someday soon we hope!) and several fruit bearing trees and lots of room to explore. Located in the Capistrano Unified School district and zoned for Hidden Hills Elem, Niguel Hills Middle and Dana Hills Highschool. You will also love the convenient location close to restaurants, shopping, harbor, beaches, 5 freeway and 73 tollway. This is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25042 Armagosa Drive have any available units?
25042 Armagosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25042 Armagosa Drive have?
Some of 25042 Armagosa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25042 Armagosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25042 Armagosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25042 Armagosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25042 Armagosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25042 Armagosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25042 Armagosa Drive offers parking.
Does 25042 Armagosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25042 Armagosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25042 Armagosa Drive have a pool?
No, 25042 Armagosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25042 Armagosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 25042 Armagosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25042 Armagosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 25042 Armagosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

