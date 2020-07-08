All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

25023 La Mangusta

25023 La Mangusta · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

25023 La Mangusta, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Ground Level 2 BR 2 BA Condo 1-Car Garage 1 Assigned Carport Panoramic View From Patio - Ground level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has a 1-car attached garage with opener and direct access into condo and 1-assigned carport. Central air, new flooring in living area, inside laundry room with stack-able washer and dryer included. Kitchen with gas cooking, built-in microwave oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, recessed lighting, and eating area with slider door leading to backyard with covered patio and a spectacular panoramic view.
Master bedroom has beautiful marble flooring, walk-in closet with built-ins, attached bath with duel sinks and granite counters, and travertine shower stall. Hall bath with tub/shower. Spacious living room with fireplace. Assoc. pool and spa. Water and trash included.

(RLNE5796460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25023 La Mangusta have any available units?
25023 La Mangusta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25023 La Mangusta have?
Some of 25023 La Mangusta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25023 La Mangusta currently offering any rent specials?
25023 La Mangusta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25023 La Mangusta pet-friendly?
No, 25023 La Mangusta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25023 La Mangusta offer parking?
Yes, 25023 La Mangusta offers parking.
Does 25023 La Mangusta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25023 La Mangusta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25023 La Mangusta have a pool?
Yes, 25023 La Mangusta has a pool.
Does 25023 La Mangusta have accessible units?
No, 25023 La Mangusta does not have accessible units.
Does 25023 La Mangusta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25023 La Mangusta has units with dishwashers.

