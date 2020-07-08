25023 La Mangusta

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Ground Level 2 BR 2 BA Condo 1-Car Garage 1 Assigned Carport Panoramic View From Patio - Ground level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has a 1-car attached garage with opener and direct access into condo and 1-assigned carport. Central air, new flooring in living area, inside laundry room with stack-able washer and dryer included. Kitchen with gas cooking, built-in microwave oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, recessed lighting, and eating area with slider door leading to backyard with covered patio and a spectacular panoramic view.

Master bedroom has beautiful marble flooring, walk-in closet with built-ins, attached bath with duel sinks and granite counters, and travertine shower stall. Hall bath with tub/shower. Spacious living room with fireplace. Assoc. pool and spa. Water and trash included.



(RLNE5796460)