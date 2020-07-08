All apartments in Laguna Niguel
25002 Eaton Lane
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

25002 Eaton Lane

25002 Eaton Lane · (949) 784-9492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25002 Eaton Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2247 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
View! View! View! Bright & Light- Spacious 4 bedrooms and 3 baths home Located in the exclusive . New laminate flooring through out house. Newer kitchen counter tops. Large, sun-drenched open floor plan featuring cathedral ceilings, formal living room, formal dining room, separate spacious family room completely opened to the gourmet style kitchen. Separate breakfast nook , recessed lighting & beautiful views are some of the amenities of the sunny family kitchen. Romantic fireplaces are in family room. The enormous master bedroom retreat boasts forever views . Sliding door lead you to the beautifully well-manicured gardens, panoramic peaceful views and ocean breezes. Close to Ocean, Parks & bike/hike trails and Golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25002 Eaton Lane have any available units?
25002 Eaton Lane has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
Is 25002 Eaton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25002 Eaton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25002 Eaton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25002 Eaton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25002 Eaton Lane offer parking?
No, 25002 Eaton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 25002 Eaton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25002 Eaton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25002 Eaton Lane have a pool?
No, 25002 Eaton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 25002 Eaton Lane have accessible units?
No, 25002 Eaton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25002 Eaton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25002 Eaton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25002 Eaton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25002 Eaton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
