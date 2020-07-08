25002 Eaton Lane

Amenities

View! View! View! Bright & Light- Spacious 4 bedrooms and 3 baths home Located in the exclusive . New laminate flooring through out house. Newer kitchen counter tops. Large, sun-drenched open floor plan featuring cathedral ceilings, formal living room, formal dining room, separate spacious family room completely opened to the gourmet style kitchen. Separate breakfast nook , recessed lighting & beautiful views are some of the amenities of the sunny family kitchen. Romantic fireplaces are in family room. The enormous master bedroom retreat boasts forever views . Sliding door lead you to the beautifully well-manicured gardens, panoramic peaceful views and ocean breezes. Close to Ocean, Parks & bike/hike trails and Golf course.