25001 La Mangusta

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath View Home ! Ground level Condo with your own back yard ! Direct access one car garage, and a designated carport spot right across the unit, New AC/Heater system, Charming high-end wood plank tile flooring, New baseboards, Kitchen with beautiful city lights and canyon views has granite counters and newer appliances. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fireplace in the living room. The home is centrally located at the heart of Laguna Niguel in popular Mirador at Rancho Niguel community. It's very close to 5 and 73 freeways and also to shopping, Restaurants, and the beach ! The Association has pool and spa. HOA pays for water and trash.