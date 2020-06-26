All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:17 PM

25001 La Mangusta

25001 La Mangusta · No Longer Available
Location

25001 La Mangusta, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Rancho Niguel

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath View Home ! Ground level Condo with your own back yard ! Direct access one car garage, and a designated carport spot right across the unit, New AC/Heater system, Charming high-end wood plank tile flooring, New baseboards, Kitchen with beautiful city lights and canyon views has granite counters and newer appliances. Large Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fireplace in the living room. The home is centrally located at the heart of Laguna Niguel in popular Mirador at Rancho Niguel community. It's very close to 5 and 73 freeways and also to shopping, Restaurants, and the beach ! The Association has pool and spa. HOA pays for water and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25001 La Mangusta have any available units?
25001 La Mangusta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25001 La Mangusta have?
Some of 25001 La Mangusta's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25001 La Mangusta currently offering any rent specials?
25001 La Mangusta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25001 La Mangusta pet-friendly?
No, 25001 La Mangusta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25001 La Mangusta offer parking?
Yes, 25001 La Mangusta offers parking.
Does 25001 La Mangusta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25001 La Mangusta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25001 La Mangusta have a pool?
Yes, 25001 La Mangusta has a pool.
Does 25001 La Mangusta have accessible units?
No, 25001 La Mangusta does not have accessible units.
Does 25001 La Mangusta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25001 La Mangusta has units with dishwashers.
