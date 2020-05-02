25 Bridington

Amenities

RARE OPPORTUNITY to live in the “ESTATES” in the highly desirable LAGUNA NIGUEL community of “CREST DE VILLE.” Sitting on a premier 7800 + sq. ft Lot, this elegant 4 bedroom (1 downstairs) 3.5 bathroom residence enriched by classic architecture is situated on a beautiful tree-lined, single loaded street just above the park. Step through the entry and prepare to be awed by the two-story windows and high ceilings. The Sunlit Living/Dining Room opens to the custom outdoor entertaining area, a true entertainer’s delight. The Private Grounds are professionally landscaped with rose & fruit trees. Custom flagstone patio, rose covered gazebo, built in BBQ & Bar, are perfect for year-round entertaining! The Gourmet French Kitchen features a center island with built-ins, granite counter tops, Viking appliances, sub-zero refrigerator and a breakfast nook with built-in desk. Kitchen opens to Family Room with cherry cabinetry and fireplace which opens to the expansive backyard. Classic wood staircase leads up to the Luxurious Master Suite with ocean and hillside views, walk-in closets, large soaking tub with separate shower and dual sinks. 2 additional bedrooms round out the 2nd floor. Newly painted (outside), new water heater, new a/c units, new furnace, plantation shutters, interior laundry and 3 car garage Association pool, spa & park with play area. Short distance to Salt Creek beach, Dana Point, Laguna Beach and world class hotels. Easy access to freeways and toll roads.A Must See!