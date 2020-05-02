All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 25 Bridington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
25 Bridington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:32 PM

25 Bridington

25 Bridington · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25 Bridington, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Crest de Ville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
RARE OPPORTUNITY to live in the “ESTATES” in the highly desirable LAGUNA NIGUEL community of “CREST DE VILLE.” Sitting on a premier 7800 + sq. ft Lot, this elegant 4 bedroom (1 downstairs) 3.5 bathroom residence enriched by classic architecture is situated on a beautiful tree-lined, single loaded street just above the park. Step through the entry and prepare to be awed by the two-story windows and high ceilings. The Sunlit Living/Dining Room opens to the custom outdoor entertaining area, a true entertainer’s delight. The Private Grounds are professionally landscaped with rose & fruit trees. Custom flagstone patio, rose covered gazebo, built in BBQ & Bar, are perfect for year-round entertaining! The Gourmet French Kitchen features a center island with built-ins, granite counter tops, Viking appliances, sub-zero refrigerator and a breakfast nook with built-in desk. Kitchen opens to Family Room with cherry cabinetry and fireplace which opens to the expansive backyard. Classic wood staircase leads up to the Luxurious Master Suite with ocean and hillside views, walk-in closets, large soaking tub with separate shower and dual sinks. 2 additional bedrooms round out the 2nd floor. Newly painted (outside), new water heater, new a/c units, new furnace, plantation shutters, interior laundry and 3 car garage Association pool, spa & park with play area. Short distance to Salt Creek beach, Dana Point, Laguna Beach and world class hotels. Easy access to freeways and toll roads.A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Bridington have any available units?
25 Bridington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Bridington have?
Some of 25 Bridington's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Bridington currently offering any rent specials?
25 Bridington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Bridington pet-friendly?
No, 25 Bridington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 25 Bridington offer parking?
Yes, 25 Bridington offers parking.
Does 25 Bridington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Bridington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Bridington have a pool?
Yes, 25 Bridington has a pool.
Does 25 Bridington have accessible units?
No, 25 Bridington does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Bridington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Bridington has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego