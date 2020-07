Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

This is an immaculate 3 bedroom single family home located in the prestigious Seagate tract of Hidden Hills. This beautiful home has a floor plan with plenty of natural sunlight. Includes carpet and wood flooring, vaulted living room ceilings, a cozy fireplace and a large backyards. This peaceful community has access to parks, schools, playgrounds, and shopping centers all within walking distance. Washer/dryer/refrigerator come with the property.