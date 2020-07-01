24952 Via Denise

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome to this nicely furnished home ready to move in for you. This home is at the end of a small cul de sac in the amazing community of Tampica of Rancho Niguel. Upon entering the house, you will be greeted by high ceiling in living room with plenty of natural lights. Dining room is by the kitchen and has a sliding door access to the low maintenance backyard. The kitchen has granite counter top and white appliances. The powder room on main floor is nicely upgraded and the attached garage hosts the washer, dryer and water heater. The stairs are tucked to the left of the entry door and will take you to three beautiful bedrooms on upper level. Master bedroom is spacious with plenty natural light. Master bathroom has two sinks a good size shower. The other two bedrooms are at the end to the hall way and they both have enough space for a queen bed. The house comes with furniture you see in the pictures and the appliances, just grab your suitcases and move in.

You will also get the benefit of using the beautiful Rancho Niguel Club amenities. Multiple Tennis Courts, Multiple Pools, Gym and park for your outdoor parties. The house is very close to major highways, beautiful Laguna or Dana Point beaches. Award winning schools and great shopping centers. Hurry this shall not last.