24891 Monte Verde Drive

SINGLE LEVEL VIEW HOME ON PRIVATE TROPHY LOT IN NIGUEL HILLS! Entertainer's dream backyard with space for pool, trampoline, room addition, & multiple areas for patio furniture. Lot's of picturesque backdrops for pictures, with the green trees and flowering shrubs. This charming craftsman style home has a white picket fence that accents the large courtyard, front bay window and inviting front Dutch Door. The bright and open floor plan has lots of light, newer windows, and a modern flare that complements the paned glass French Doors. Kitchen features Carrera Caesar Stone counters, counter bar seating, bay window that looks out to the backyard, stainless steel appliances, lots of storage, inside laundry and desk area. The Master has views too! Mirrored closet doors, upgraded Master Bath, and French doors that lead to the backyard. Two secondary bedrooms also have mirrored closet doors. Modern paint palette throughout home, laminate flooring throughout, low maintenance yard has artificial turf in the front and backyard, lots of room to garden, and ideally located in Laguna Niguel. This efficiently spaced home also has a 2 car garage with an extended driveway. Conveniently close to all schools Elementary, Middle and High School, approximately 3 miles to Salt Creek Beach, close to freeways, toll roads, shopping, theater and restaurants.