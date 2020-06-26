All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Location

24891 Monte Verde Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
media room
SINGLE LEVEL VIEW HOME ON PRIVATE TROPHY LOT IN NIGUEL HILLS! Entertainer's dream backyard with space for pool, trampoline, room addition, & multiple areas for patio furniture. Lot's of picturesque backdrops for pictures, with the green trees and flowering shrubs. This charming craftsman style home has a white picket fence that accents the large courtyard, front bay window and inviting front Dutch Door. The bright and open floor plan has lots of light, newer windows, and a modern flare that complements the paned glass French Doors. Kitchen features Carrera Caesar Stone counters, counter bar seating, bay window that looks out to the backyard, stainless steel appliances, lots of storage, inside laundry and desk area. The Master has views too! Mirrored closet doors, upgraded Master Bath, and French doors that lead to the backyard. Two secondary bedrooms also have mirrored closet doors. Modern paint palette throughout home, laminate flooring throughout, low maintenance yard has artificial turf in the front and backyard, lots of room to garden, and ideally located in Laguna Niguel. This efficiently spaced home also has a 2 car garage with an extended driveway. Conveniently close to all schools Elementary, Middle and High School, approximately 3 miles to Salt Creek Beach, close to freeways, toll roads, shopping, theater and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24891 Monte Verde Drive have any available units?
24891 Monte Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24891 Monte Verde Drive have?
Some of 24891 Monte Verde Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24891 Monte Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24891 Monte Verde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24891 Monte Verde Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24891 Monte Verde Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24891 Monte Verde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24891 Monte Verde Drive offers parking.
Does 24891 Monte Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24891 Monte Verde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24891 Monte Verde Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24891 Monte Verde Drive has a pool.
Does 24891 Monte Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 24891 Monte Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24891 Monte Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24891 Monte Verde Drive has units with dishwashers.
