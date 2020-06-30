24876 Vista Rancho

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

A gem in Rancho Niguel. This home is on a single loaded street it has three good sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Re-modeled Master Bathroom. The large kitchen has been upgraded with granite counter tops, a cozy family room with fireplace and a huge living/ dinning room with hi vaulted ceilings and new flooring. The garden is large and has two covered patio areas. To enter the garden from the front of the house you will come through a gated courtyard into a well maintained garden. Directions Directions North on Crown Valley, left Nueva Vista, right Vista Rancho