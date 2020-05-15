All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24711 Jessica Place

24711 Jessica Place · No Longer Available
Location

24711 Jessica Place, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
San Joaquin Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
Breathtaking and gorgeous home located in the prestigious guard-gated community of San Joaquin Hills. Located on a cul-de-sac, this home has its own private palm-tree lined gated entry with a grand driveway and open space. As you enter inside, you will be greeted with soaring ceilings and a light and bright spacious formal living area. Separate french door room downstairs with a grand fireplace is the perfect space for a formal dining or an office. The kitchen is an entertainer's delight with rich espresso cabinets, large granite island with a prep sink, and high-end Stainless steel appliances including a built-in fridge and double ovens. Spacious main floor bedroom with private en-suite bathroom is the perfect space for out of town guests. Masterbath has an impressive look with gorgeous floors and separate bath and shower areas with rich stonework. To top it off the 5th bedroom is converted to private home theater with wood flooring, cofferred ceilings and all the comforts desired. The backyard is beautiful and hardscaped for easy maintenance and features a custom rock work oversized spa with a cave and waterfall . Recently all new flooring has been put in downstairs areas. Community features great amenities including two resort style pools/spas, sports park, low HOA fees and NO Mello-Roos! This is the home of your dreams! Come see it today!

*There is an extra large jacuzzi in back yard. Owner will pay for pool service, landscape, pest control and HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24711 Jessica Place have any available units?
24711 Jessica Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24711 Jessica Place have?
Some of 24711 Jessica Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24711 Jessica Place currently offering any rent specials?
24711 Jessica Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24711 Jessica Place pet-friendly?
No, 24711 Jessica Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24711 Jessica Place offer parking?
Yes, 24711 Jessica Place offers parking.
Does 24711 Jessica Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24711 Jessica Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24711 Jessica Place have a pool?
Yes, 24711 Jessica Place has a pool.
Does 24711 Jessica Place have accessible units?
No, 24711 Jessica Place does not have accessible units.
Does 24711 Jessica Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24711 Jessica Place has units with dishwashers.
