24711 Jessica Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub media room

Breathtaking and gorgeous home located in the prestigious guard-gated community of San Joaquin Hills. Located on a cul-de-sac, this home has its own private palm-tree lined gated entry with a grand driveway and open space. As you enter inside, you will be greeted with soaring ceilings and a light and bright spacious formal living area. Separate french door room downstairs with a grand fireplace is the perfect space for a formal dining or an office. The kitchen is an entertainer's delight with rich espresso cabinets, large granite island with a prep sink, and high-end Stainless steel appliances including a built-in fridge and double ovens. Spacious main floor bedroom with private en-suite bathroom is the perfect space for out of town guests. Masterbath has an impressive look with gorgeous floors and separate bath and shower areas with rich stonework. To top it off the 5th bedroom is converted to private home theater with wood flooring, cofferred ceilings and all the comforts desired. The backyard is beautiful and hardscaped for easy maintenance and features a custom rock work oversized spa with a cave and waterfall . Recently all new flooring has been put in downstairs areas. Community features great amenities including two resort style pools/spas, sports park, low HOA fees and NO Mello-Roos! This is the home of your dreams! Come see it today!



*There is an extra large jacuzzi in back yard. Owner will pay for pool service, landscape, pest control and HOA