24642 Via Carissa

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground hot tub tennis court

RANCHO NIGUEL HOME LOCATED IN HIGHLY DESIRED NEIGHBORHOOD THAT INCLUDES FULL PRIVILAGES AT "THE CLUB" LOCATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC. NEW KITCHEN WITH CENTER ISLAND STONE LIKE COUNTER TOPS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. DOWNSTAIRS HAS REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND LIMESTONE. OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS AND 4 BEDROOMS UP. MASTER HAS LARGE TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER AND BEAUTIFUL SLATE FLOORS LARGE PRIVATE YARD. INCLUDES "THE CLUB' 3POOLS,SPA,8 LIGHTED TENNIS COURTS, bLL RACQUET BALL, FULL WEIGHT ROOM,PARTY ROOM AND PLAYGROUND. NEAR BY SCHOOLS,SHOPPING, BEACH AND DANA POINT HARBOR. ALSO WALK AROUND OR FISH THE LAGUNA NIGUEL LAKE AND NEARBY WOOD CANYON FOR MOUNTAIN BIKE RIDING. NO BETTER PLACE TO LIVE