Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive

24625 Los Serranos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24625 Los Serranos Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This warm and inviting home features 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room. 2500 square foot home and over 11,000 sq. foot private lot. Ground floor master bedroom with view of the lush backyard through French doors. Remodeled throughout with neutral paint tones, ceramic tile floors with large baseboards, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Oversized lot with a private yard filled with mature fruit trees, lush landscape. Enjoy the tranquil view from the Jacuzzi. Brand new carpet upstairs coming soon. This house has been well maintained wiht new windows, roof and pipe. No AC but fans and new windows keep it well insulated. Non smokers with good credit preferred. Some pets may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive have any available units?
24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive have?
Some of 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive is pet friendly.
Does 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive offers parking.
Does 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive have a pool?
No, 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive have accessible units?
No, 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive has units with dishwashers.
