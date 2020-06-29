24625 LOS SERRANOS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This warm and inviting home features 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room. 2500 square foot home and over 11,000 sq. foot private lot. Ground floor master bedroom with view of the lush backyard through French doors. Remodeled throughout with neutral paint tones, ceramic tile floors with large baseboards, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Oversized lot with a private yard filled with mature fruit trees, lush landscape. Enjoy the tranquil view from the Jacuzzi. Brand new carpet upstairs coming soon. This house has been well maintained wiht new windows, roof and pipe. No AC but fans and new windows keep it well insulated. Non smokers with good credit preferred. Some pets may be considered.