24583 Sunshine Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Story SFR in Laguna Niguel - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story single family residence in the city of Laguna Niguel. Features include: vaulted ceilings; spacious living room with fireplace; dining area with patio access through sliding glass door; kitchen equipped with gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher; spacious bedrooms including a master suite with plenty of closet space and private bath with tub and shower and dual sinks; inside laundry room with washer and dryer hookups; covered patio; and 2 car garage with direct access plus driveway space; corner lot.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4430925)