24522 Sunshine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home, situated in a quit neighborhood, is bright and spacious. Enjoy thoughtful details throughout the home including hardwood floors, plantation shutters, a laundry room, and a large master suite with walk-in closet and deck. The garage offers plenty of storage and room to park two vehicles. The tranquil outdoor patio is perfect for sipping your morning coffee or evening wine while taking in the views and listening to the soothing fountain. If you are looking for comfort and style, look no further.