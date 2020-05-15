All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 24472 Howes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
24472 Howes Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

24472 Howes Drive

24472 Howes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

24472 Howes Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Tranquil spacious condo with the gorgeous views of the rolling hills,park and trees. Tastefully remodeled 2 Master bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths . End -unit townhome located in gated community of Village Niguel Terrace ll. This is a very quiet neighborhood with lots of trees and green space.Nice large pool and Spa.The enterior has been freshly painted in soft color .Also has baseboards and crown molding for a beautiful look.This unit has an open floor plan, stunning new engineered wood flooring with cork backing for noise reduction that runs through the house. Recessed lights that brighten the house.Remodeled kitchen with quartz countertop and new appliances. New shower and bathtub in bathrooms .Walk in closet in master bedroom and oversized mirrored sliding door in second bedroom. No one has lived in this condo since it has been remodeld. Lovely patio off of living room that offers you beautiful city light views. Second patio is in front .This unit has one private detached garage and one parking space. No parking p

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24472 Howes Drive have any available units?
24472 Howes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24472 Howes Drive have?
Some of 24472 Howes Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24472 Howes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24472 Howes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24472 Howes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24472 Howes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24472 Howes Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24472 Howes Drive offers parking.
Does 24472 Howes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24472 Howes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24472 Howes Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24472 Howes Drive has a pool.
Does 24472 Howes Drive have accessible units?
No, 24472 Howes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24472 Howes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 24472 Howes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego