24472 Howes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Tranquil spacious condo with the gorgeous views of the rolling hills,park and trees. Tastefully remodeled 2 Master bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths . End -unit townhome located in gated community of Village Niguel Terrace ll. This is a very quiet neighborhood with lots of trees and green space.Nice large pool and Spa.The enterior has been freshly painted in soft color .Also has baseboards and crown molding for a beautiful look.This unit has an open floor plan, stunning new engineered wood flooring with cork backing for noise reduction that runs through the house. Recessed lights that brighten the house.Remodeled kitchen with quartz countertop and new appliances. New shower and bathtub in bathrooms .Walk in closet in master bedroom and oversized mirrored sliding door in second bedroom. No one has lived in this condo since it has been remodeld. Lovely patio off of living room that offers you beautiful city light views. Second patio is in front .This unit has one private detached garage and one parking space. No parking p