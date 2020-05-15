24411 Mira Verde

Amenities

Charming home in the highly desirable Marina Hills Neighborhood! Beautifully and highly upgraded throughout. An open and spacious floor plan with high vaulted ceiling in the living room and master bedroom. Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms with beautifully tiled showers, tiled floors, granite vanity tops and much more. The home also features newer wood floors throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs. The spacious Master bedroom filled with natural light and lovely views of the hills and trees. It also features 2 spacious closets and an en-suite master bathroom with dual sinks and a jet massage shower. The home is nestled in a private gated entry courtyard and a cozy backyard with an in-ground Jacuzzi. This is the ideal home for a family seeking great neighborhood that is conveniently located close to great schools, walking trails, parks, tennis courts, shopping centers and restaurants.