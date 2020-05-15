All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 8 2020 at 8:23 PM

24411 Mira Verde

24411 Mira Verde · No Longer Available
Location

24411 Mira Verde, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Niguel Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
tennis court
Charming home in the highly desirable Marina Hills Neighborhood! Beautifully and highly upgraded throughout. An open and spacious floor plan with high vaulted ceiling in the living room and master bedroom. Newer kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms with beautifully tiled showers, tiled floors, granite vanity tops and much more. The home also features newer wood floors throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs. The spacious Master bedroom filled with natural light and lovely views of the hills and trees. It also features 2 spacious closets and an en-suite master bathroom with dual sinks and a jet massage shower. The home is nestled in a private gated entry courtyard and a cozy backyard with an in-ground Jacuzzi. This is the ideal home for a family seeking great neighborhood that is conveniently located close to great schools, walking trails, parks, tennis courts, shopping centers and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24411 Mira Verde have any available units?
24411 Mira Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24411 Mira Verde have?
Some of 24411 Mira Verde's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24411 Mira Verde currently offering any rent specials?
24411 Mira Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24411 Mira Verde pet-friendly?
No, 24411 Mira Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24411 Mira Verde offer parking?
No, 24411 Mira Verde does not offer parking.
Does 24411 Mira Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24411 Mira Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24411 Mira Verde have a pool?
No, 24411 Mira Verde does not have a pool.
Does 24411 Mira Verde have accessible units?
No, 24411 Mira Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 24411 Mira Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24411 Mira Verde has units with dishwashers.

