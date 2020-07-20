All apartments in Laguna Niguel
24365 Avenida De Los Ninos
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

24365 Avenida De Los Ninos

24365 Avenida De Los Ninos · No Longer Available
Location

24365 Avenida De Los Ninos, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to this gorgeous town home located in a beautiful Gated Community of Village Niguel Terrace I. No one above or Below with two master bedrooms on upper level. 2.5 Bathrooms. The kitchen has been tastefully upgraded and the counter top has been extended to the dining room to maximize the cabinet space. Brand new stainless steel appliances make this kitchen a perfect place for your cooking and prepping for your family or guests. Two spacious patios also will allow you to BBQ or entertain your friends. The beautiful bamboo strand hardwood flooring gives this home a warm and cozy feeling . The stairway rails are beautifully stained with darker color to match the flooring. Designer touches every where. The location is inside track and quiet also close to the community park and tennis courts. The community offers pool, spa, security gate, huge park and Tennis Courts plus maintenance of the green belts, Garage doors, outside paints and roof. The whole community has gone through full re-piping. Did I mention you are minutes away from everything you need, from restaurants, to shops, Costco, Walmart, Target, Starbucks, Whole Food, Sprouts, Major freeways or Toll Roads, and beautiful California beaches. Award wining schools and much much more. This place is waiting for you to call it HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos have any available units?
24365 Avenida De Los Ninos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos have?
Some of 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos currently offering any rent specials?
24365 Avenida De Los Ninos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos pet-friendly?
No, 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos offer parking?
Yes, 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos offers parking.
Does 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos have a pool?
Yes, 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos has a pool.
Does 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos have accessible units?
No, 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos does not have accessible units.
Does 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos have units with dishwashers?
No, 24365 Avenida De Los Ninos does not have units with dishwashers.
