24365 Avenida De Los Ninos

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome to this gorgeous town home located in a beautiful Gated Community of Village Niguel Terrace I. No one above or Below with two master bedrooms on upper level. 2.5 Bathrooms. The kitchen has been tastefully upgraded and the counter top has been extended to the dining room to maximize the cabinet space. Brand new stainless steel appliances make this kitchen a perfect place for your cooking and prepping for your family or guests. Two spacious patios also will allow you to BBQ or entertain your friends. The beautiful bamboo strand hardwood flooring gives this home a warm and cozy feeling . The stairway rails are beautifully stained with darker color to match the flooring. Designer touches every where. The location is inside track and quiet also close to the community park and tennis courts. The community offers pool, spa, security gate, huge park and Tennis Courts plus maintenance of the green belts, Garage doors, outside paints and roof. The whole community has gone through full re-piping. Did I mention you are minutes away from everything you need, from restaurants, to shops, Costco, Walmart, Target, Starbucks, Whole Food, Sprouts, Major freeways or Toll Roads, and beautiful California beaches. Award wining schools and much much more. This place is waiting for you to call it HOME.