24326 McCloud Court

Cozy, private, 1-Story, detached, patio home located on a corner lot and cul-de-sac street. Upgraded 2BR + Den, 2 Baths, 1575 sqft. and great open floor plan. Remodeled kitchen with corian countertops, newer stainless steel LG dual-oven range, brand new stainless steel Whirlpool dishwasher & microwave, island with storage & trash compactor, wine rack, and brushed nickel, goose-neck faucet. Kitchen has also been opened up to the dining room, and includes breakfast bar, pendant lighting, and 4 bar stools. Living Room/Den with dual-sided, stacked stone gas fireplace with storage cabinets/shelves. Spacious master suite with dual vanities, tub/shower, walk-in closet + several additional mirrored closet areas and sliding door to small patio area. Guest bedroom with mirrored closet doors & slider to rear patio. Guest bath had dual vanities and tub/shower. This model also features a den/bonus room, inside laundry, vaulted ceilings, new paint, new carpeting, tile flooring, and vinyl windows & doors. The home has front and rear patios for entertaining. Enjoy the association pool & spa & take advantage of the city Yosemite Park in the center of the community. Located just blocks to Sea Country Senior & Community Center and LN Elementary School, 1/2 mile to LN Regional Park and minutes to the 73 Toll Road & I-5 freeway. In 10-15 minutes you can be at Dana Point Harbor or see the ocean at Laguna Beach, and in 30 minutes you'll be at Disneyland - What a Great Location!