Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

24326 McCloud Court

24326 Mccloud Court · No Longer Available
Location

24326 Mccloud Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Cozy, private, 1-Story, detached, patio home located on a corner lot and cul-de-sac street. Upgraded 2BR + Den, 2 Baths, 1575 sqft. and great open floor plan. Remodeled kitchen with corian countertops, newer stainless steel LG dual-oven range, brand new stainless steel Whirlpool dishwasher & microwave, island with storage & trash compactor, wine rack, and brushed nickel, goose-neck faucet. Kitchen has also been opened up to the dining room, and includes breakfast bar, pendant lighting, and 4 bar stools. Living Room/Den with dual-sided, stacked stone gas fireplace with storage cabinets/shelves. Spacious master suite with dual vanities, tub/shower, walk-in closet + several additional mirrored closet areas and sliding door to small patio area. Guest bedroom with mirrored closet doors & slider to rear patio. Guest bath had dual vanities and tub/shower. This model also features a den/bonus room, inside laundry, vaulted ceilings, new paint, new carpeting, tile flooring, and vinyl windows & doors. The home has front and rear patios for entertaining. Enjoy the association pool & spa & take advantage of the city Yosemite Park in the center of the community. Located just blocks to Sea Country Senior & Community Center and LN Elementary School, 1/2 mile to LN Regional Park and minutes to the 73 Toll Road & I-5 freeway. In 10-15 minutes you can be at Dana Point Harbor or see the ocean at Laguna Beach, and in 30 minutes you'll be at Disneyland - What a Great Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24326 McCloud Court have any available units?
24326 McCloud Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24326 McCloud Court have?
Some of 24326 McCloud Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24326 McCloud Court currently offering any rent specials?
24326 McCloud Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24326 McCloud Court pet-friendly?
No, 24326 McCloud Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24326 McCloud Court offer parking?
Yes, 24326 McCloud Court offers parking.
Does 24326 McCloud Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24326 McCloud Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24326 McCloud Court have a pool?
Yes, 24326 McCloud Court has a pool.
Does 24326 McCloud Court have accessible units?
No, 24326 McCloud Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24326 McCloud Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24326 McCloud Court has units with dishwashers.
