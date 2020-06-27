24301 Tahoe Court

Amenities

Beautiful single-story home in highly desirable quiet Laguna Niguel neighborhood of Lake Park. Open and bright home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, new luxury vinyl flooring (throughout home), new paint, granite kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances (gas range/electric oven, dishwasher, refrigerator). Enclosed and intimate courtyard area with raised planter beds that wrap around the home, with access through sliding glass doors in all bedrooms. Double sinks in master bath and an extra-large master bath tub. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Interior laundry closet with newer full-size washer and dryer. Home has A/C. Feels more like a resort than a home. Home is a short walk from association pool, spa, and Yosemite Park (with children’s play area and walking paths). Next to Laguna Niguel Regional Park featuring a fishing lake, tennis, barbecues, picnic areas and lots of open space. About 15 minute drive from amazing beaches and Dana Point harbor. Non-smoking tenant requested.