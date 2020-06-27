All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated August 13 2019 at 3:25 PM

24301 Tahoe Court

24301 Tahoe Court · No Longer Available
Location

24301 Tahoe Court, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful single-story home in highly desirable quiet Laguna Niguel neighborhood of Lake Park. Open and bright home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, new luxury vinyl flooring (throughout home), new paint, granite kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances (gas range/electric oven, dishwasher, refrigerator). Enclosed and intimate courtyard area with raised planter beds that wrap around the home, with access through sliding glass doors in all bedrooms. Double sinks in master bath and an extra-large master bath tub. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Interior laundry closet with newer full-size washer and dryer. Home has A/C. Feels more like a resort than a home. Home is a short walk from association pool, spa, and Yosemite Park (with children’s play area and walking paths). Next to Laguna Niguel Regional Park featuring a fishing lake, tennis, barbecues, picnic areas and lots of open space. About 15 minute drive from amazing beaches and Dana Point harbor. Non-smoking tenant requested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24301 Tahoe Court have any available units?
24301 Tahoe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24301 Tahoe Court have?
Some of 24301 Tahoe Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24301 Tahoe Court currently offering any rent specials?
24301 Tahoe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24301 Tahoe Court pet-friendly?
No, 24301 Tahoe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24301 Tahoe Court offer parking?
No, 24301 Tahoe Court does not offer parking.
Does 24301 Tahoe Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24301 Tahoe Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24301 Tahoe Court have a pool?
Yes, 24301 Tahoe Court has a pool.
Does 24301 Tahoe Court have accessible units?
No, 24301 Tahoe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24301 Tahoe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24301 Tahoe Court has units with dishwashers.
