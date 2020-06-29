24301 Cascades Dr

Amenities
Located in the prestigious El Niguel Heights featuring single loaded streets, plenty of parks and open areas to explore, our peaceful private Southern California oasis features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a private spa and a 3 car garage. Home is 2 miles from the beach and 8 minutes to Laguna Beach. There is a beautiful walking path that is 2 miles to the Ritz Carlton and St. Regis hotel on the beach. Relax in the tropical gardens with a mature plumeria tree in the front yard. You will feel the neutral palette of colors with the hardwood floors, and custom woodwork. A conveniently located ground floor bedroom is ideal for guests. Enjoy a recently remodeled kitchen with custom cabinetry, marble counters, recessed lighting, a Wolf six-burner gas stovetop, oven and microwave, GE Profile refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, and Subzero wine refrigerator. Who doesn't love a "walk-in pantry?" Enjoy your entertainer's backyard with a spa, colorful hibiscus, fragrant plumerias, palm trees, and a golf course view. The shady trees along the golf course lend privacy. Upstairs relax in your private master suite with a fireplace, two walk-in closets, and luxurious bathroom -all with splendid golf views. Two additional bedrooms and a large bonus bedroom with a wet bar completes the second floor. This home is truly a place where memories will be made!