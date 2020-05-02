24296 Briones Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets 24hr gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking hot tub tennis court

Enjoy this beautiful freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a great location for schools, parks, tennis, and swimming. This 2-story home has a bright and open floor-plan with dark wood flooring through the main floor. The living room and dining room combine to make a grand entrance with a mirrored backdrop enhancing the elegant living space. The family room features a beautiful fireplace opposite the kitchen, with an added kitchen nook in between and has a great view of the backyard as well as a fantastic open view of the hills. Upstairs features a large cathedral ceiling in the master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. Master bathroom features separate shower and spa/tub with his and her sinks. The additional front and side bedrooms are generously sized for comfort and privacy. Close to Whole Foods, 24 Hour Fitness, Souplantation. Easy access to the 73 and FWY 5.