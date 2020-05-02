All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
24296 Briones Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 8:07 AM

24296 Briones Drive

24296 Briones Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24296 Briones Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy this beautiful freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a great location for schools, parks, tennis, and swimming. This 2-story home has a bright and open floor-plan with dark wood flooring through the main floor. The living room and dining room combine to make a grand entrance with a mirrored backdrop enhancing the elegant living space. The family room features a beautiful fireplace opposite the kitchen, with an added kitchen nook in between and has a great view of the backyard as well as a fantastic open view of the hills. Upstairs features a large cathedral ceiling in the master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets. Master bathroom features separate shower and spa/tub with his and her sinks. The additional front and side bedrooms are generously sized for comfort and privacy. Close to Whole Foods, 24 Hour Fitness, Souplantation. Easy access to the 73 and FWY 5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24296 Briones Drive have any available units?
24296 Briones Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24296 Briones Drive have?
Some of 24296 Briones Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24296 Briones Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24296 Briones Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24296 Briones Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24296 Briones Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24296 Briones Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24296 Briones Drive offers parking.
Does 24296 Briones Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24296 Briones Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24296 Briones Drive have a pool?
No, 24296 Briones Drive does not have a pool.
Does 24296 Briones Drive have accessible units?
No, 24296 Briones Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24296 Briones Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24296 Briones Drive has units with dishwashers.
