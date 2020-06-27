24285 Briones Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

A MUST SEE!! Here is a gorgeous single family attached home in Laguna Niguel, it features 3 spacious/bright bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, kitchen has been remodeled with beautiful granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, recently added recessed lightings and stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave). Beautiful tile floors on the first level, laminate flooring on the stairs, hallways and all the bedrooms. Formal Living room, Dining room and spacious family room with fireplace. Eating area between kitchen and family room. 2 car attached garage. Large Master suite with vaulted ceilings with 2 walking closets, spacious master bathroom with tub, shower, double sinks and recently added recessed lightings. Large bedroom 2 and 3, bedroom #2 with walk in closet and bedroom #3 with Mirrored closet doors. Newer AC. Separate laundry room with sink and cabinets. Walking distance to award winning/ blue ribbon Laguna Niguel Elementary School and a gorgeous park. Close to shopping and entertainment areas. HOA amenities include: Association pool, Spa and Tennis courts.