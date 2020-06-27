All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:26 AM

24285 Briones Drive

24285 Briones Drive · No Longer Available
Laguna Niguel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Location

24285 Briones Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Country Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
A MUST SEE!! Here is a gorgeous single family attached home in Laguna Niguel, it features 3 spacious/bright bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms, kitchen has been remodeled with beautiful granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, recently added recessed lightings and stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave). Beautiful tile floors on the first level, laminate flooring on the stairs, hallways and all the bedrooms. Formal Living room, Dining room and spacious family room with fireplace. Eating area between kitchen and family room. 2 car attached garage. Large Master suite with vaulted ceilings with 2 walking closets, spacious master bathroom with tub, shower, double sinks and recently added recessed lightings. Large bedroom 2 and 3, bedroom #2 with walk in closet and bedroom #3 with Mirrored closet doors. Newer AC. Separate laundry room with sink and cabinets. Walking distance to award winning/ blue ribbon Laguna Niguel Elementary School and a gorgeous park. Close to shopping and entertainment areas. HOA amenities include: Association pool, Spa and Tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24285 Briones Drive have any available units?
24285 Briones Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24285 Briones Drive have?
Some of 24285 Briones Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24285 Briones Drive currently offering any rent specials?
24285 Briones Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24285 Briones Drive pet-friendly?
No, 24285 Briones Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24285 Briones Drive offer parking?
Yes, 24285 Briones Drive offers parking.
Does 24285 Briones Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24285 Briones Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24285 Briones Drive have a pool?
Yes, 24285 Briones Drive has a pool.
Does 24285 Briones Drive have accessible units?
No, 24285 Briones Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 24285 Briones Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24285 Briones Drive has units with dishwashers.
