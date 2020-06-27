24251 Rue De Gauguin

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully upgraded home in the prestigious community of Chatelain States awaits it's new residents. This elegant home boasts beautiful new engineered wood floors, new baseboards, a spacious bedroom downstairs with a full bath, gorgeous wrought iron staircase, open floor plan with spectacular views of the sunset, hills & city lights from family room, kitchen, living & dining rooms. Walls of glass & high vaulted ceilings allow for plenty of natural light to brighten the house. Kitchen has been updated with Quartz counter tops & beautiful white cabinets. Enjoy the cozy marble fireplace in the family room to create memories with family & friends. Huge living room & dining room with 2 story ceilings are great for formal entertainment. Master Suite overlooks the spectacular backyard and more breath taking views of hills, city lights & sunsets. The luxurious newly renovated master en-suite boasts his & her sinks, tub & separate shower, a walking closet & His closet as well! 2 secondary bedrooms & a full bath complete upstairs. Enjoy fruit trees in the Back yard & entertain all year round in the famous California sunshine. Home is walking distance to the newly renovated YMCA & Laguna Niguel Regional & Recreational Park with a beautiful lake, bike & walking trails. Located just a few miles from the famous Dana Point Harbor, Monarch Beach & The California Riviera with miles of sandy beaches. Close to great shops, 5 star hotels, restaurants & award winning schools. A must see!