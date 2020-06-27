24251 Rue De Gauguin

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded home in the prestigious community of Chatelain States awaits it's new residents. This elegant home boasts beautiful new engineered wood floors, new baseboards, a spacious bedroom downstairs with a full bath, gorgeous wrought iron staircase, open floor plan with spectacular views of the sunset, hills & city lights from family room, kitchen, living & dining rooms. Walls of glass & high vaulted ceilings allow for plenty of natural light to brighten the house. Kitchen has been updated with Quartz counter tops & beautiful white cabinets. Enjoy the cozy marble fireplace in the family room to create memories with family & friends. Huge living room & dining room with 2 story ceilings are great for formal entertainment. Master Suite overlooks the spectacular backyard and more breath taking views of hills, city lights & sunsets. The luxurious newly renovated master en-suite boasts his & her sinks, tub & separate shower, a walking closet & His closet as well! 2 secondary bedrooms & a full bath complete upstairs. Enjoy fruit trees in the Back yard & entertain all year round in the famous California sunshine. Home is walking distance to the newly renovated YMCA & Laguna Niguel Regional & Recreational Park with a beautiful lake, bike & walking trails. Located just a few miles from the famous Dana Point Harbor, Monarch Beach & The California Riviera with miles of sandy beaches. Close to great shops, 5 star hotels, restaurants & award winning schools. A must see!