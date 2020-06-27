All apartments in Laguna Niguel
24251 Rue De Gauguin

24251 Rue De Gauguin · No Longer Available
Location

24251 Rue De Gauguin, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully upgraded home in the prestigious community of Chatelain States awaits it's new residents. This elegant home boasts beautiful new engineered wood floors, new baseboards, a spacious bedroom downstairs with a full bath, gorgeous wrought iron staircase, open floor plan with spectacular views of the sunset, hills & city lights from family room, kitchen, living & dining rooms. Walls of glass & high vaulted ceilings allow for plenty of natural light to brighten the house. Kitchen has been updated with Quartz counter tops & beautiful white cabinets. Enjoy the cozy marble fireplace in the family room to create memories with family & friends. Huge living room & dining room with 2 story ceilings are great for formal entertainment. Master Suite overlooks the spectacular backyard and more breath taking views of hills, city lights & sunsets. The luxurious newly renovated master en-suite boasts his & her sinks, tub & separate shower, a walking closet & His closet as well! 2 secondary bedrooms & a full bath complete upstairs. Enjoy fruit trees in the Back yard & entertain all year round in the famous California sunshine. Home is walking distance to the newly renovated YMCA & Laguna Niguel Regional & Recreational Park with a beautiful lake, bike & walking trails. Located just a few miles from the famous Dana Point Harbor, Monarch Beach & The California Riviera with miles of sandy beaches. Close to great shops, 5 star hotels, restaurants & award winning schools. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24251 Rue De Gauguin have any available units?
24251 Rue De Gauguin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24251 Rue De Gauguin have?
Some of 24251 Rue De Gauguin's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24251 Rue De Gauguin currently offering any rent specials?
24251 Rue De Gauguin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24251 Rue De Gauguin pet-friendly?
No, 24251 Rue De Gauguin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24251 Rue De Gauguin offer parking?
Yes, 24251 Rue De Gauguin offers parking.
Does 24251 Rue De Gauguin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24251 Rue De Gauguin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24251 Rue De Gauguin have a pool?
No, 24251 Rue De Gauguin does not have a pool.
Does 24251 Rue De Gauguin have accessible units?
No, 24251 Rue De Gauguin does not have accessible units.
Does 24251 Rue De Gauguin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24251 Rue De Gauguin has units with dishwashers.
