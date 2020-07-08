24022 Ironhead Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

So many beautiful features in this home. From the street you see the lavish use of pavers and planters welcoming you to a leaded glass double door.

Large living room flows into other living areas all featuring a dark Walnut laminate floor. Family room with fireplace, Kitchen has eat in feature in addition to a formal dining room. First floor bedroom and bath. Curving wood stairwell is set off with dark wrought Iron. Second floor has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Master bedroom has big closets bathroom with seperate tub, shower, and water closet. The owner enlarged the patio so there is room to sun bath in chaise lounges, enjoy wine at sunset or coffee at daybreak. A true hide away for adult luxury, while the house handles the demands of a large family. The back patio area is steps from the kitchen for ease of entertaining. There is a BBQ area with bar and refrigerator, another setting area in front of a wood burning fireplace for those chilly evenings. Another special setting, dining area is a lighted gazebo type with grapevines growing among the lights overhead. a virtual orchard awaits your picking of ripe fruit and berries. A 3 car garage takes care of all those cars and toys keeping them out of sight. In addition the neighborhood has pools, sports fields, picnic tables club house and tennis courts. This is a home to enjoy.