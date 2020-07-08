All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated December 26 2019 at 1:49 PM

24022 Ironhead Lane

24022 Ironhead Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24022 Ironhead Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Kite Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
So many beautiful features in this home. From the street you see the lavish use of pavers and planters welcoming you to a leaded glass double door.
Large living room flows into other living areas all featuring a dark Walnut laminate floor. Family room with fireplace, Kitchen has eat in feature in addition to a formal dining room. First floor bedroom and bath. Curving wood stairwell is set off with dark wrought Iron. Second floor has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Master bedroom has big closets bathroom with seperate tub, shower, and water closet. The owner enlarged the patio so there is room to sun bath in chaise lounges, enjoy wine at sunset or coffee at daybreak. A true hide away for adult luxury, while the house handles the demands of a large family. The back patio area is steps from the kitchen for ease of entertaining. There is a BBQ area with bar and refrigerator, another setting area in front of a wood burning fireplace for those chilly evenings. Another special setting, dining area is a lighted gazebo type with grapevines growing among the lights overhead. a virtual orchard awaits your picking of ripe fruit and berries. A 3 car garage takes care of all those cars and toys keeping them out of sight. In addition the neighborhood has pools, sports fields, picnic tables club house and tennis courts. This is a home to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24022 Ironhead Lane have any available units?
24022 Ironhead Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24022 Ironhead Lane have?
Some of 24022 Ironhead Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24022 Ironhead Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24022 Ironhead Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24022 Ironhead Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24022 Ironhead Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24022 Ironhead Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24022 Ironhead Lane offers parking.
Does 24022 Ironhead Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24022 Ironhead Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24022 Ironhead Lane have a pool?
Yes, 24022 Ironhead Lane has a pool.
Does 24022 Ironhead Lane have accessible units?
No, 24022 Ironhead Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24022 Ironhead Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24022 Ironhead Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

