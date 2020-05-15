24021 Canvasback Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to Kite Hill - known for its peaceful, friendly, and walk-able community! This well maintained home is nestled inside the cul-de-sac on Canvasback Circle and benefits from a bright floor plan upon entry. Featuring a cozy kitchen with tiled floors, granite counter tops, built-in gas range, double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, double-bowl kitchen sink with bay window, recessed lighting, plenty of cabinetry and kitchen nook for casual eating. The house also includes a formal dining room and a vaulted formal living room with fireplace, perfect for entertaining guests. The downstairs common areas were recently upgraded to laminate wood flooring. Informal living room sits adjacent from the kitchen and has sliding door access to the backyard. Downstairs also features a wet bar, carpeted office with full bathroom, coat closet with deep storage, dedicated laundry room and direct garage access.



Upstairs you will find the Master Suite and two additional bedrooms with a shared full bathroom. Spacious Master Suite features dual closets, ceiling fan, dual sinks, spa tub and walk-in shower. The first bedroom has ample closet space with dual doors and attic access. The second bedroom includes sliding closet doors and ceiling fan. Dual-pane windows throughout.



Outback is a low maintenance yard with patio area. Kite Hill Amenities include: clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, volleyball nets and a playground for kids. We apologize, but pets are not allowed.