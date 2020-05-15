All apartments in Laguna Niguel
24021 Canvasback Circle
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:08 PM

24021 Canvasback Circle

24021 Canvasback Circle · No Longer Available
Location

24021 Canvasback Circle, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Kite Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to Kite Hill - known for its peaceful, friendly, and walk-able community! This well maintained home is nestled inside the cul-de-sac on Canvasback Circle and benefits from a bright floor plan upon entry. Featuring a cozy kitchen with tiled floors, granite counter tops, built-in gas range, double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, double-bowl kitchen sink with bay window, recessed lighting, plenty of cabinetry and kitchen nook for casual eating. The house also includes a formal dining room and a vaulted formal living room with fireplace, perfect for entertaining guests. The downstairs common areas were recently upgraded to laminate wood flooring. Informal living room sits adjacent from the kitchen and has sliding door access to the backyard. Downstairs also features a wet bar, carpeted office with full bathroom, coat closet with deep storage, dedicated laundry room and direct garage access.

Upstairs you will find the Master Suite and two additional bedrooms with a shared full bathroom. Spacious Master Suite features dual closets, ceiling fan, dual sinks, spa tub and walk-in shower. The first bedroom has ample closet space with dual doors and attic access. The second bedroom includes sliding closet doors and ceiling fan. Dual-pane windows throughout.

Outback is a low maintenance yard with patio area. Kite Hill Amenities include: clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, volleyball nets and a playground for kids. We apologize, but pets are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24021 Canvasback Circle have any available units?
24021 Canvasback Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 24021 Canvasback Circle have?
Some of 24021 Canvasback Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24021 Canvasback Circle currently offering any rent specials?
24021 Canvasback Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24021 Canvasback Circle pet-friendly?
No, 24021 Canvasback Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 24021 Canvasback Circle offer parking?
Yes, 24021 Canvasback Circle offers parking.
Does 24021 Canvasback Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24021 Canvasback Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24021 Canvasback Circle have a pool?
Yes, 24021 Canvasback Circle has a pool.
Does 24021 Canvasback Circle have accessible units?
No, 24021 Canvasback Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 24021 Canvasback Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24021 Canvasback Circle has units with dishwashers.

