All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Find more places like 23821 Hillhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Niguel, CA
/
23821 Hillhurst Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:20 AM

23821 Hillhurst Drive

23821 Hillhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Niguel
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

23821 Hillhurst Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This updated town home is close to shopping centers, and parks. The Ground floor level has a living room with fireplace. The living room has an large slider door that looks out to a private patio. The upper level has a master suite with a beautifully tiles full bath and its own view balcony. The spacious second bedroom is also upstairs, has a walk in closet and there is a hall bathroom with lovely tile work. Features include laminate wood floor, vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, open kitchen, pedestal sink in downstairs bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23821 Hillhurst Drive have any available units?
23821 Hillhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23821 Hillhurst Drive have?
Some of 23821 Hillhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23821 Hillhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23821 Hillhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23821 Hillhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23821 Hillhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23821 Hillhurst Drive offer parking?
No, 23821 Hillhurst Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23821 Hillhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23821 Hillhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23821 Hillhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 23821 Hillhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23821 Hillhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 23821 Hillhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23821 Hillhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23821 Hillhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Blu Laguna Niguel Apartment Homes
27930 Cabot Road
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Similar Pages

Laguna Niguel 1 BedroomsLaguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Niguel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLaguna Niguel Pet Friendly Places
Laguna Niguel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CA
La Habra, CAEncinitas, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego