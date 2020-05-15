All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23758 Bayside Lane

23758 Bayside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23758 Bayside Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Barbara Waldowski 949-307-6220 The OCEAN BREEZE and LOCATION WINS in Laguna Niguel and close to the beach! DARLING and WELL CARED FOR HOME. This is a well-maintained association with pool, jacuzzi and BBW's. Two Beds and Two FULL baths upstairs, with plenty of living area. NO wasted square footage and good sunshine throughout and two ceiling fans. Inset lighting throughout as well. New crown molding and baseboards and custom paint. Master has walk in closet and private bath. Awesome large tile flooring in the entire home is a plus. Carport at front door for easy access. Private Patio has a large storage unit and is off the living room. Great sunshine for a light atmosphere in this good looking home plus a captivating ocean breeze sails through on summer nights. Beautiful floor plan. BEAUTIFUL lease in a GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23758 Bayside Lane have any available units?
23758 Bayside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23758 Bayside Lane have?
Some of 23758 Bayside Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23758 Bayside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23758 Bayside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23758 Bayside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23758 Bayside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23758 Bayside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23758 Bayside Lane offers parking.
Does 23758 Bayside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23758 Bayside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23758 Bayside Lane have a pool?
Yes, 23758 Bayside Lane has a pool.
Does 23758 Bayside Lane have accessible units?
No, 23758 Bayside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23758 Bayside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 23758 Bayside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
