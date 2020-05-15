23758 Bayside Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony carport walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool

Barbara Waldowski 949-307-6220 The OCEAN BREEZE and LOCATION WINS in Laguna Niguel and close to the beach! DARLING and WELL CARED FOR HOME. This is a well-maintained association with pool, jacuzzi and BBW's. Two Beds and Two FULL baths upstairs, with plenty of living area. NO wasted square footage and good sunshine throughout and two ceiling fans. Inset lighting throughout as well. New crown molding and baseboards and custom paint. Master has walk in closet and private bath. Awesome large tile flooring in the entire home is a plus. Carport at front door for easy access. Private Patio has a large storage unit and is off the living room. Great sunshine for a light atmosphere in this good looking home plus a captivating ocean breeze sails through on summer nights. Beautiful floor plan. BEAUTIFUL lease in a GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!