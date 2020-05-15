All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

23731 BAYSIDE Lane

23731 Bayside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23731 Bayside Lane, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
media room
AWESOME LOCATION!! TOP FLOOR! SPACIOUS END UNIT with 2 BEDROOMS and 1 FULL BATH. FEATURES INCLUDE: Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and newer wood laminate flooring, electric range & oven, microwave, and inside laundry with washer & dryer PLUS refrigerator included. Ceiling fans in the living room and in both spacious bedrooms. Both bedrooms feature mirrored wardrobes and the Full Bath has a separate Vanity/Dressing Area. Sliding door from the living room opens to the covered deck with storage closet. Assigned Covered Carport parking space is just below
your condo with plenty of extra guest parking available. Wonderful community amenities including: water and trash paid, pool, spa, changing rooms and barbecue area. AMAZING LOCATION with GREAT WALKABILITY RIGHT NEAR EVERYTHING: CLOSE to great schools, retail, shopping, restaurants, theaters, post office, SEVERAL AMAZING PARKS and minutes to Salt Creek Beach and the Pacific Ocean!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23731 BAYSIDE Lane have any available units?
23731 BAYSIDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23731 BAYSIDE Lane have?
Some of 23731 BAYSIDE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23731 BAYSIDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23731 BAYSIDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23731 BAYSIDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23731 BAYSIDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23731 BAYSIDE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23731 BAYSIDE Lane offers parking.
Does 23731 BAYSIDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23731 BAYSIDE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23731 BAYSIDE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 23731 BAYSIDE Lane has a pool.
Does 23731 BAYSIDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 23731 BAYSIDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23731 BAYSIDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23731 BAYSIDE Lane has units with dishwashers.
