23731 BAYSIDE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub media room

AWESOME LOCATION!! TOP FLOOR! SPACIOUS END UNIT with 2 BEDROOMS and 1 FULL BATH. FEATURES INCLUDE: Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and newer wood laminate flooring, electric range & oven, microwave, and inside laundry with washer & dryer PLUS refrigerator included. Ceiling fans in the living room and in both spacious bedrooms. Both bedrooms feature mirrored wardrobes and the Full Bath has a separate Vanity/Dressing Area. Sliding door from the living room opens to the covered deck with storage closet. Assigned Covered Carport parking space is just below

your condo with plenty of extra guest parking available. Wonderful community amenities including: water and trash paid, pool, spa, changing rooms and barbecue area. AMAZING LOCATION with GREAT WALKABILITY RIGHT NEAR EVERYTHING: CLOSE to great schools, retail, shopping, restaurants, theaters, post office, SEVERAL AMAZING PARKS and minutes to Salt Creek Beach and the Pacific Ocean!