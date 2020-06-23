All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

23701 Blue Fin Cove

23701 Blue Fin Cove · No Longer Available
Location

23701 Blue Fin Cove, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Totally remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 baths townhouse located in the quiet community of Foothill. All fenced, landscaped, private and spacious fenced front and back
yard. Open concept living and dining area and kitchen and nook area all have brand new laminate wood floors. Remodeled first
floor half bath has tile floor. Kitchen with a spacious nook area has been fully remodeled with custom cabinets, granite countertops,
single basin sink and refrigerator. Separate indoor laundry area with storage area with washer and dryer included. Brand new windows all with Faux wood blind
window coverings (included). New paint throughout the house. Central heat and central A/C. Nice size second and third bedroom upstairs with
spacious closets. Master suite upstairs has a large closet plus a separate spacious walk in closet with custom shelving. The attached
one car finished garage has epoxy flooring, remote door opener and lots of custom shelving for storage. Extra one car assigned parking space at the front parking lot. Community swimming pool. Water and sewer charges is included in the rent. Very short distance to walk trails, beaches and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23701 Blue Fin Cove have any available units?
23701 Blue Fin Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23701 Blue Fin Cove have?
Some of 23701 Blue Fin Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23701 Blue Fin Cove currently offering any rent specials?
23701 Blue Fin Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23701 Blue Fin Cove pet-friendly?
No, 23701 Blue Fin Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23701 Blue Fin Cove offer parking?
Yes, 23701 Blue Fin Cove offers parking.
Does 23701 Blue Fin Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23701 Blue Fin Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23701 Blue Fin Cove have a pool?
Yes, 23701 Blue Fin Cove has a pool.
Does 23701 Blue Fin Cove have accessible units?
No, 23701 Blue Fin Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 23701 Blue Fin Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23701 Blue Fin Cove has units with dishwashers.
