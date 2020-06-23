23701 Blue Fin Cove

Amenities

Totally remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 baths townhouse located in the quiet community of Foothill. All fenced, landscaped, private and spacious fenced front and back

yard. Open concept living and dining area and kitchen and nook area all have brand new laminate wood floors. Remodeled first

floor half bath has tile floor. Kitchen with a spacious nook area has been fully remodeled with custom cabinets, granite countertops,

single basin sink and refrigerator. Separate indoor laundry area with storage area with washer and dryer included. Brand new windows all with Faux wood blind

window coverings (included). New paint throughout the house. Central heat and central A/C. Nice size second and third bedroom upstairs with

spacious closets. Master suite upstairs has a large closet plus a separate spacious walk in closet with custom shelving. The attached

one car finished garage has epoxy flooring, remote door opener and lots of custom shelving for storage. Extra one car assigned parking space at the front parking lot. Community swimming pool. Water and sewer charges is included in the rent. Very short distance to walk trails, beaches and shops.