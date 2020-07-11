23695 Marlin

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool

wonderful remodeled light and bright townhouse with 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home that is perfectly located on a private cul-de-sac street. This PRESTINE Townhome is nestled in the very desirable neighborhood of The Foothill Community. Enter through your private and exquisite courtyard that boast a tropical paradise with amazing custom concrete work and beautiful water fountain. The downstairs features gorgeous custom staircase, built in entertainment wall, and a very large living room with recessed lighting and crown moulding. The cheerful kitchen has a custom Island and Stainless Steel appliances. The master bedroom has been converted into a luxurious suite with built in desk and cabinetry, vanity mirror, and walk in closet. Enjoy the custom wrap around yard ,community pool Asp ,and clubhouse. Minutes to Salt creek Beach Dana Point Harbor and Laguna beach with fine Dining Amazing shopping and great Golf Courses ,you must see the house to appreciate it.