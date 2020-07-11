All apartments in Laguna Niguel
23695 Marlin
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 AM

23695 Marlin

23695 Marlin Cv · No Longer Available
Location

23695 Marlin Cv, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
wonderful remodeled light and bright townhouse with 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home that is perfectly located on a private cul-de-sac street. This PRESTINE Townhome is nestled in the very desirable neighborhood of The Foothill Community. Enter through your private and exquisite courtyard that boast a tropical paradise with amazing custom concrete work and beautiful water fountain. The downstairs features gorgeous custom staircase, built in entertainment wall, and a very large living room with recessed lighting and crown moulding. The cheerful kitchen has a custom Island and Stainless Steel appliances. The master bedroom has been converted into a luxurious suite with built in desk and cabinetry, vanity mirror, and walk in closet. Enjoy the custom wrap around yard ,community pool Asp ,and clubhouse. Minutes to Salt creek Beach Dana Point Harbor and Laguna beach with fine Dining Amazing shopping and great Golf Courses ,you must see the house to appreciate it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23695 Marlin have any available units?
23695 Marlin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23695 Marlin have?
Some of 23695 Marlin's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23695 Marlin currently offering any rent specials?
23695 Marlin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23695 Marlin pet-friendly?
No, 23695 Marlin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23695 Marlin offer parking?
No, 23695 Marlin does not offer parking.
Does 23695 Marlin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23695 Marlin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23695 Marlin have a pool?
Yes, 23695 Marlin has a pool.
Does 23695 Marlin have accessible units?
No, 23695 Marlin does not have accessible units.
Does 23695 Marlin have units with dishwashers?
No, 23695 Marlin does not have units with dishwashers.
