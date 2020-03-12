23622 Wakefield Court

Amenities

Light and bright end unit condo with 2 master suites! This fabulous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been freshly painted and carpeted. Ideally located in the charming Hampton Village community, just a short distance to schools, and is only 10 minutes from Salt Creek Beach. Featuring vaulted ceilings, large living spaces and brand new carpet and paint throughout, this condo is certain to delight! A spacious living room with fireplace welcomes you inside and opens to the adjacent dining room and kitchen with breakfast nook. Upstairs discover dual master suites each with walk-in closets and private baths, and a convenient laundry room. Outdoors, enjoy the peaceful rear patio. A detached single car garage completes this wonderful home. Surrounded by mature trees and lush plantings, Hampton Village offers residents a community pool and spa, and easy access to local shopping and dining. Do not miss out on this opportunity!