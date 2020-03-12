All apartments in Laguna Niguel
Laguna Niguel, CA
23622 Wakefield Court
23622 Wakefield Court

23622 Wakefield Ct · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

23622 Wakefield Ct, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
Light and bright end unit condo with 2 master suites! This fabulous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been freshly painted and carpeted. Ideally located in the charming Hampton Village community, just a short distance to schools, and is only 10 minutes from Salt Creek Beach. Featuring vaulted ceilings, large living spaces and brand new carpet and paint throughout, this condo is certain to delight! A spacious living room with fireplace welcomes you inside and opens to the adjacent dining room and kitchen with breakfast nook. Upstairs discover dual master suites each with walk-in closets and private baths, and a convenient laundry room. Outdoors, enjoy the peaceful rear patio. A detached single car garage completes this wonderful home. Surrounded by mature trees and lush plantings, Hampton Village offers residents a community pool and spa, and easy access to local shopping and dining. Do not miss out on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23622 Wakefield Court have any available units?
23622 Wakefield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Niguel, CA.
How much is rent in Laguna Niguel, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laguna Niguel Rent Report.
What amenities does 23622 Wakefield Court have?
Some of 23622 Wakefield Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23622 Wakefield Court currently offering any rent specials?
23622 Wakefield Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23622 Wakefield Court pet-friendly?
No, 23622 Wakefield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Niguel.
Does 23622 Wakefield Court offer parking?
Yes, 23622 Wakefield Court does offer parking.
Does 23622 Wakefield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23622 Wakefield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23622 Wakefield Court have a pool?
Yes, 23622 Wakefield Court has a pool.
Does 23622 Wakefield Court have accessible units?
No, 23622 Wakefield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 23622 Wakefield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23622 Wakefield Court has units with dishwashers.
